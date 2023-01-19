Lucy Hale Reveals She's No Longer Taking on Fixer-Upper Boyfriends: 'I'll Die Alone Before I Settle'

Lucy Hale won't lower her standards for any man.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, revealed that she won't settle for a fixer-upper boyfriend after doing so in the past.

"I think that you can find someone who you mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically connect with — like, a 10 out of 10 in each area," she said on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. "I think that is possible. I think so many people settle. I'm not gonna f---in' settle. I'll die alone before I settle. It's so dramatic, but that's just how I feel."

She added, "I have journals where I've written out specifically what I'm looking for because I do believe in the power of manifestation."

Leon Bennett/Getty

The Hating Game star admitted that she has previously been in relationships where she was trying to "fix" her boyfriend.

"I've not been in what I would consider a committed relationship for years — for a couple of different reasons," she said. "But I'm in that place where I'm thinking, 'OK, I know exactly what I'm looking for and what I've dated in the past, it was essentially a carbon copy of the same dude.'"

She continued, "I typically liked a little project to fix, like, your problems are worse than mine, so you're gonna make me feel better about myself just because I'm helping, you know, 'fix you.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Lucy Hale Pitches Perfect First Date With John Mayer — Seeing Her New Film Fantasy Island!

The actress also detailed what she is now looking for in a potential suitor.

"After my last relationship ended, I had all these non-negotiables, which some people might call way too picky, but I just have these standards and I refuse to believe that that's not out there," she shared. "And so I've been single for so long because ... they don't have this, and I've just had to be really patient."

"I definitely have an open mind to ... dating someone different as well," she added. "But it's more I just fall back to the self-respect and self-worth that I have now that I didn't have earlier in my life."

Hale wants to find someone who is "spiritually evolved," can make her laugh and has self-awareness.

"I have put a lot of work into myself, and so someone who's completely aware of themselves and knows their strengths and their weaknesses, that's so important to me," she revealed. "Someone who's not self-aware, bye. Take yourself, there's the door."

"He has to be funny. It's like, it kills me," she adds. "It's my biggest, like, slayer. Like, f---ing make me laugh and I will pull down my pants."

Hale is also not interested in playing games with her future lover. "I've had to really undo that way of thinking because the cat-and-mouse thing was something. Almost like, I was, like, addicted to that chase for a while, but that's exhausting and we've moved past that. No games," she said.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hale also revealed that she was in love with her brother's best friend at 14 years old and lost her virginity to him, saying, "It just opened my eyes to really believing — and I think I've done it quite a few times in my life where I manifest things, and it is powerful."

She now believes that she will "probably end up with someone around my age or older, just because of [my] non-negotiables" and noted that she's dated men up to 52 years of age.

"I feel like a lot of people in that older age bracket will meet those," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hale has previously been linked to actor Skeet Ulrich, former Bachelor Colton Underwood, musician Anthony Kalabretta and country singer Joel Crouse.

In December 2021, Hale told PEOPLE that she will not settle "for less than what I think I deserve."

"I mean, dating is hard in general, but L.A. is a strange place to date," Hale said. "It's tricky with my job taking me everywhere, and I know what I'm looking for. I think it's good to be picky. Society makes you feel like you have to be married or have kids by a certain age, but that's outdated and doesn't work for my life."