Lucy Hale Admits She Once Tried to Match with John Mayer on a Dating App

Lucy Hale and John Mayer could have been a couple — if only he would have responded to her request on a dating app.

In the cover story for the new issue of Cosmopolitan, the Katy Keene star reveals she once tried to match with the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer on a “so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named app,” but that he didn’t seem to reciprocate.

“I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me,” Hale, 30, admitted, adding that she wasn’t worried about his past dating reputation. “I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.“

Hale — who has previously been linked to Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie, actor Chris Zylka, actor Graham Rogers, musician Anthony Kalabretta and her Life Sentence costar Riley Smith — went on to say that she’s happy being single.

“When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,“ the actress said. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.“

Her taste in guys has changed too, she said, after going through a phase of falling for bad boys. “I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s—,“ she said. “Now, I’m like, You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.“

As for settling down and starting a family of her own one day, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed she’s not quite ready for that — stressing that she loves her Kyleena IUD because “I don’t want kids for a while.“

Mayer, 42, has had several high-profile flings, with stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Most recently, his past relationship with Jessica Simpson made headlines, with the mom of three writing in her new memoir Open Book about the intense love affair the two had after her 2005 divorce from Nick Lachey.

“Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” Simpson said of Mayer in her book, explaining that his compliments had her feeling insecure. “I constantly worried that I wasn’t smart enough for him. He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win.”

Simpson was so afraid of disappointing him that she sometimes had a friend check her texts for correct grammar and spelling. And

The experience left Simpson feeling like she always had to win Mayer over after one of their many breakups, and put her on edge during their time together.

That stress caused Simpson to turn to alcohol to help mask those problems. “My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves,’ wrote Simpson, who has been sober since November 2017.

Meanwhile, back in May, Mayer — who has also given up alcohol — told Andy Cohen that he’s done with dating famous women. “I just think I’m post-celebrity relationship, probably, in my life,” he mused. “I think so.”

In October 2018, Mayer revealed that his popularity with suitors has dwindled over the years since he burst onto the music scene with 2001’s Room for Squares.

“I get rejected a lot since I became PR poison for people,” Mayer joked. “I really have to make a direct connection with somebody … I don’t think that people are into the idea of, ‘Hey, I snagged Mayer.’ “

The star added, “Yes, I could have sex with somebody at any moment. But being a famous man is somewhat similar to being a beautiful woman: there is access, there’s very seldom any desire. The older I get the less desirous I am of unsheathing new body parts.“

Though his experience is different now, Mayer has embraced the change. “I actually find that people not being into me brings a real level of reality into my life,” he said. “Whereas when I was in my early 20s, where I couldn’t really miss, I really kind of abused that. That’s now out of the question.”

To illustrate his point, Mayer recalled one experience in which he saw Scarlett Johansson at an Oscar party back in 2016.

“I used to go into parties and I used to feel really optimistic. But I walked into an Oscar party like, two years ago, and I found it really freeing. … I looked over at Scarlett Johansson, and for the first time in my life I said to myself with the clearest of voices, ‘She wants nothing to do with you.’ And I found that really kind of relieving,” Mayer recalled. “I went, ‘Yeah, leave everybody alone.’ And I had a great time at the party. I didn’t bother anybody. Because I know now that by default, most people aren’t into me. I don’t even try and I actually like that now.”

Mayer added: “I won’t name names but not so long ago I gave a girl my number and she said, ‘I probably won’t use it.’ I actually think it’s awesome too because I would have ruined her.”