Celebrate Lucille Ball's Birthday with These Gorgeous Vintage Photos

The actress, who died in 1989, would have been 108 on Aug. 6
By Kate Hogan
August 06, 2019 03:40 PM

1 of 11

Ball, who started her career as a model, poses for a photo in the early 1940s.

2 of 11

Another glamour shot from the ’40s.

3 of 11

Dick Hanley/Archive Photos/Getty

Having a moment with husband Desi Arnaz at New York City’s Carlyle Hotel in February 1954.

4 of 11

FPG/Getty

With Arnaz and their daughter Lucie on board their boat, the Desilu, in 1954. 

5 of 11

Arnaz and Ball pose for a sweet pic in the mid-1950s.

6 of 11

Ball and Arnaz pose next to the gates of their Desilu Studios in L.A. in August 1958.

7 of 11

Ball, Arnaz and their children Desi Jr. and Lucie arriving in London in June 1959. Ball and Arnaz would divorce the next year.

8 of 11

Archive Photos/Getty

Ball looking over N.Y.C. in 1965.

9 of 11

Ball and her second husband, Gary Morton, in an undated photo from the American Cinema Awards.

10 of 11

Ron Galella/WireImage

Ball seven years before her death, at the taping of a Bob Hope special in Burbank, California, in February 1982.

