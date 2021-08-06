Lucille Ball's Old Radio Show Becomes a Sirius XM Podcast Decades After Her Death

Lucille Ball's year-long Let's Talk to Lucy radio show is being reimagined as a new series

Lucille Ball is back on the airwaves!

The late comedian and sitcom star, who died at age 77 in 1989, is getting her own posthumous podcast on Sirius XM, the Los Angeles Times reported this week. The series, titled Let's Talk to Lucy, will feature "ancient tapes" from Ball's 1960s CBS Radio show of the same name.

The show — which originally ran from 1964 to 1965 — included celebrity interviews conducted by Ball, who spoke with guests like Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Carol Burnett, Dean Martin, and more.

Now, over 50 years later, a whole new audience will get to tune into those chats, the recordings of which which were stored in Ball's family archives for decades.

Let's Talk to Lucy includes 240 episodes, which will air across three weeks, the LA Times reported. The debut episode aired on Sirius XM's pop-up channel, Channel 104, Thursday.

Lucille Ball In "I Love Lucy' Lucille Ball on I Love Lucy | Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Episodes of the show will also be available to listen to as podcasts when the three-week run is up, and will be ready to download or stream on Pandora, Stitcher, the SXM App, and other platforms.

"It's a treasure trove of personal information from some of the greatest talents of American entertainment," Ball's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, told the New York Post Wednesday of releasing the tapes. "My family and I can't wait to share them with the rest of the planet.

"Although I have been care-taking these ancient tapes for over 30 years, I had never really listened to them all," she added. "I had no idea how many remarkable people Mom had talked to on these radio shows."

Jack Vaughn, SiriusXM's senior VP of Comedy Programming, praised Ball as a "star" who reached "a level of worldwide fame" with her talents.

"Always a trailblazer, Lucy can arguably add 'one of America's first podcasters to her vast repertoire," Vaughn told the Post of the comedy icon. "Hearing her conversations with some of the world's biggest names, full of her signature wit, charm, and intelligence, is truly a surreal experience, and I can't wait for listeners to tune in."

lucille-ball-2.jpg Ron Galella/WireImage

Ball's Sirius XM show will not only feature newly unearthed recordings of the star, but will also include also freshly-taped tributes to her lasting legacy. Ron Howard, Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish and more famous Ball fans are set to contribute to the show and even answer some of the original questions first posed by the I Love Lucy star.

Let's Talk to Lucy comes as two upcoming projects about the actress are currently underway. Nicole Kidman is set to star as Ball in Being the Ricardos, an Aaron Sorkin biopic that will also feature Javier Bardem as Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz.