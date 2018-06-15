Lucifer Lives! Netflix Reviving the Canceled Show

Lucifer has been saved!

No, the original fallen angel hasn’t reformed, but the TV series starring Tom Ellis, which was canceled by Fox last month, is getting another life at Netflix. The streaming site announced Friday that it had picked up Lucifer for its fourth season.

“Fans, your voices have been heard. Season 4 coming to Netflix!!! 😈” the show’s official Twitter declared.

Ray Mickshaw/FOX

The comic book drama follows in the footsteps of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, another series Fox canceled in May that was resurrected elsewhere (at NBC, in this instance).

In both cases, huge fan outcry about the cancelation helped keep the conversation going. #SaveLucifer was a top trend the day it was given the ax and continued to be an active conversation in the weeks that followed, especially because the season ended in a cliffhanger.

Ellis swiftly shared his excitement on Twitter. “WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer I am so happy for all our fans I’m going to burst ✊😈❤”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Creator Joe Henderson also weighed in on Twitter: “Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime 😈” He also shared this Game of Thrones GIF:

On the show, Ellis plays the titular Lord of Hell who becomes a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department and runs a nightclub. Lauren German plays as his detective partner.

“BEYOND GRATEFUL to be part of a company like @netflix,” German wrote on Instagram. “Also a huge thank you to all #Lucifer fans who poured their hearts out, tweeted, screamed, cried & showed us they wanted it….and wanted it bad. Thank you #Netflix for snatching us up, we love you already ❤️”

The news comes just as the options on the cast’s contracts were about to expire. No episode count has been revealed yet.

On Fox, Lucifer‘s ratings weren’t exactly soaring, averaging only 4.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18–49 in its third season, including DVR playback. And Hulu held the SVOD rights.