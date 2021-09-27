Lucifer's Inbar Lavi Marries Dan Bar Shira in Bohemian Beach Wedding in Their Native Israel

"We're both Israeli and very connected to our roots," said the actress

Inbar Lavi is a married woman.

The Lucifer actress, 34, tied the knot with Dan Bar Shira on Sept. 13 in a bohemian beachside ceremony held at the Al Hayam in their native Israel.

"We're both Israeli and very connected to our roots," Lavi told Brides. "Our family lives here and we were raised by the Mediterranean, which made us who we are today."

They incorporated several cultural traditions, including a chuppah on the beach, which the bride called "a bit traditional, and a bit untraditional." Inspired by her Moroccan roots, the couple took part in a henna ceremony, complete with costumes and a drum circle.

Actress Inbar Lavi and Dan Bar Shira's Burning Man-Inspired Beach Wedding in Israel Credit: PEOPLE PHOTOGRAPHY/ Courtesy Brides

The bride and groom were also inspired by Burning Man; they first met at the festival in the Nevada desert in August 2019. With light shows, three different DJs and a fire show at the afterparty, Lavi described the theme as "Tulum meets Burning Man meets a really good cocktail."

"We met at Burning Man so we wanted our wedding to emulate a feeling of free-flow festival," she explained. "We also both love the beach so we knew it would have to have waves nearby."

As for their first dance, the newlyweds invited their parents to join them in "a mash-up," Lavi revealed.

"We started our solo first dance to the sounds of 'I Can't Help Falling In Love With You' [by] Ingrid Michaelson," she said. "And continued to the OG Elvis Presley version dancing with the parents."

Lavi's real-life wedding comes after her Lucifer character Eve (yes, the original Eve) walked down the aisle in the show's final season, marrying Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), a demon with a heart of gold.