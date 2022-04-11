Lucien Laviscount Set to Return to Emily in Paris as Series Regular for Season 3

Lucien Laviscount is coming back as Alfie for another season of Emily in Paris.

The 29-year-old actor, who played the season 2 love interest of Lily Collins' Emily Cooper, will be returning for season 3 of the romantic comedy as a series regular, creator Darren Star announced at PaleyFest on Sunday during an Emily in Paris panel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

There, Collins, 33, opened up about Laviscount's casting, explaining that he "just fit right in" from the beginning.

"You know, he didn't audition. He sent a tape in and Darren showed it to me. And right away it was just so apparent that was Alfie," Collins said. "Without any conversation we just saw it and like we jumped on the Zoom and just had a conversation for like 45 minutes and you felt really comfortable which is so crazy to hear that you were super nervous."

"Even on day one I was like he's like the new guy and he's so cool. What is going on? And every single person on the crew made a point from the hair and makeup department to the grips to the cameraman everyone was like, the new guy is so cool and so nice," she continued. "You just fit right in like you had been there before."

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 204 of Emily in Paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In season 2, viewers saw Collins' Emily begin dating Laviscount's Alfie, the charming London-born businessman who proposed they have a long-distance relationship when he returned to his native city, where his job is based.

Additionally, Laviscount spoke to PEOPLE at the panel about the love he has for his character.

"I think it's honesty. And I think his truth just comes through," he tells PEOPLE of portraying Alfie. "I feel like his perspective changes and he opens his eyes to things that happen. He's okay with what comes in front of him. And I just think he just takes everything on the chin and rolls with it."

"And I get to work with Lily Collins, so everything's just great," Laviscount continues, adding that she made him "feel at home" despite being "the new kid" on set.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021 Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Following season 2, Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for another two seasons. The streaming platform announced seasons 3 and 4 in a video uploaded to the Emily in Paris Instagram account in January.

The short video clip, which compiled moments from Emily's time in Paris, included the words "New Year, New Possibilities."

The latest season concluded with a finale cliffhanger that saw Emily calling her former Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) with an answer about whether or not she will be extending her year abroad in Paris to work at the new marketing firm. "Hi Sylvie, it's me. I've made my decision," Emily said briefly before the end credits started.