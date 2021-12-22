Ooh La Laviscount: Get to Know Emily in Paris' Newest Heartthrob, Lucien Laviscount

Before he found himself on the small screen, Laviscount, 29, started off modeling as a child for David Beckham's DBO7 line. In 2007, he landed his first acting role on Grange Hill, a British teen drama, and went on to star on several more British TV series, including Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. By 2011, he was ready to try his hand at reality TV, making his way to the final rounds of Celebrity Big Brother.