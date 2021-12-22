Ooh La Laviscount: Get to Know Emily in Paris' Newest Heartthrob, Lucien Laviscount
C'est Laviscount! Here's everything you need to know about this season's steamy new love interest
Meet Lucien Laviscount
Bonjour, Monsieur Laviscount! Emily in Paris season 2 premieres on Dec. 22, and while we're looking forward to the 'fits and faux pas that Emily's sure to deliver, we're also eager to know more about her handsome new love interest, Lucien Laviscount. The British actor stars as Alfie, an expat from London who Emily meets in French class.
From Beckham to Big Brother
Before he found himself on the small screen, Laviscount, 29, started off modeling as a child for David Beckham's DBO7 line. In 2007, he landed his first acting role on Grange Hill, a British teen drama, and went on to star on several more British TV series, including Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. By 2011, he was ready to try his hand at reality TV, making his way to the final rounds of Celebrity Big Brother.
Raise a Glass
After his stint on Celebrity Big Brother, the actor briefly pursued a musical career, touring local schools and even filming a music video — an incredibly elaborate, quintessential 2012 production — for his single, "Dance with You."
Red Carpet Royalty
His first truly big break came with his regular role as ladies' man Earl Grey on Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens in 2015. After sending in his audition tape, Laviscount was informed he didn't get the part — before Murphy personally called later that day to tell him he was writing him into the script, he told Fox 11.
A Real Romeo
Emily's new Romeo literally took on the role of Mr. Montague himself in 2017's Still Star-Crossed. Since then, he's made his American TV debut on Katy Keene, and scorches as the seductive Irish artist Ansgar in 2021's Trust, opposite Victoria Justice.
Heavy Hitter
The actor then showed off his stunning six-pack as a boxer and bad boy on heist series Snatch. This cast might just be the ultimate fantasy: Laviscount starred alongside Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Harry Potter's Rupert Grint.
Love Life
Laviscount may play Emily's newest onscreen love interest, but offscreen, the actor has kept his love life out of the public eye since his last relationship with model and designer Ana Tanaka. The pair were photographed at several events together between June 2017 and January 2019.