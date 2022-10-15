Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married!

The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.

"This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives."

Adams, 29, and Wulfert, 28, first met in 2016 when they costarred together on Disney Channel's Liv & Maddie and got engaged in 2021.

"We were friends first," recalls Wulfert. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "

Wulfurt walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of "La Vie En Rose," and joined Adams on a picturesque deck over a pond where they exchanged vows in front of 40 close friends and family members.

The bride wore a Jenny Yoo crepe satin dress from BHLDN at Anthropologie in Los Angeles which featured a deep V in the front and scooped back. "It's so beautiful," she says. "It's like if a calla lily flower came to life and became a vintage Hollywood starlet. It was the first dress I tried on."

After the ceremony, which was officiated by a close friend of the couple, guests dined outdoors on meatballs and lasagna — "a good old pasta feast," says Wulfert — while music played from a Spotify playlist that the couple created.

The cake was two tiers of white buttercream decorated with greenery and florals to match the green color scheme.

"We have a lot of really cute vintage touches that are super meaningful to us," she says. "Like our cake topper is actually from my grandparents' wedding in 1951."

As for honeymoon plans, "We're doing a mini-moon in Dallas," says Adams. "So we can go and just kind of hang out and just relax for a couple of days. We'll be staying at the Rosewood Mansion. We're actually really excited."

Now with their matrimony official, Wulfert says there's one perk she's particularly looking forward to.

"I'm really excited to come up with a bunch of husband nicknames for him," she says. "All the different cringey things I can call him as my husband… the great hu-bino, you know, the options are endless."