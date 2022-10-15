'Days of Our Lives' ' Lucas Adams Marries 'Liv & Maddie' Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding

The Days of Our Lives actor said 'I do' to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas

By Emily Strohm
Published on October 15, 2022 05:32 PM
Lucas-Adams-Shelby-Wulfert credit montana crumlish photography
Photo: montana crumlish photography

Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married!

The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.

"This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives."

Adams, 29, and Wulfert, 28, first met in 2016 when they costarred together on Disney Channel's Liv & Maddie and got engaged in 2021.

"We were friends first," recalls Wulfert. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "

Wulfurt walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of "La Vie En Rose," and joined Adams on a picturesque deck over a pond where they exchanged vows in front of 40 close friends and family members.

The bride wore a Jenny Yoo crepe satin dress from BHLDN at Anthropologie in Los Angeles which featured a deep V in the front and scooped back. "It's so beautiful," she says. "It's like if a calla lily flower came to life and became a vintage Hollywood starlet. It was the first dress I tried on."

After the ceremony, which was officiated by a close friend of the couple, guests dined outdoors on meatballs and lasagna — "a good old pasta feast," says Wulfert — while music played from a Spotify playlist that the couple created.

The cake was two tiers of white buttercream decorated with greenery and florals to match the green color scheme.

"We have a lot of really cute vintage touches that are super meaningful to us," she says. "Like our cake topper is actually from my grandparents' wedding in 1951."

As for honeymoon plans, "We're doing a mini-moon in Dallas," says Adams. "So we can go and just kind of hang out and just relax for a couple of days. We'll be staying at the Rosewood Mansion. We're actually really excited."

Now with their matrimony official, Wulfert says there's one perk she's particularly looking forward to.

"I'm really excited to come up with a bunch of husband nicknames for him," she says. "All the different cringey things I can call him as my husband… the great hu-bino, you know, the options are endless."

Related Articles
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
Brad Pitt and wife actress Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie "Troy" at Le Palais de Festival on May 13, 2004 in Cannes, France. Aniston wears a dress by Versace
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Relationship: A Look Back
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Relationship Timeline
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos