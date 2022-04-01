Luann de Lesseps Would Be 'Surprised' If Ramona Singer Wasn't Asked to Be in New RHONY Series
Luann de Lesseps doesn't think Real Housewives of New York City would be the same without her OG cast member Ramona Singer.
After Andy Cohen revealed Bravo is rebooting the series with a new cast and debuting a second show featuring franchise favorites, de Lesseps said she'd be "surprised" if the network chose not to keep Singer on board.
"Listen, I can't see a show without the Ramona Singer 'Stinger,'" de Lesseps, 56, told Page Six. "So, I'd be surprised if they didn't ask her back."
Added de Lesseps, "Love her or hate her, she's a woman that [many have] grown to love. We've seen her on television for so long."
The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer also confirmed that she too is interested in remaining a part of the franchise: "If they ask me, I would love to."
"I can't think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs. What fun? I think it's very hard to fit people into a cast that's been around for so long," she said while seemingly referring to Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, both of whom had a harder time bonding with the OGs. "It's like the square peg in the round hole. Sometimes it just doesn't work."
RHONY premiered on Bravo in 2008. It's the second series within the Real Housewives franchise after Real Housewives of Orange County.
In the show's 13th season airing last year, newcomer Williams, 38, frequently clashed with Singer, 65. The show's post-finale reunion special was canceled due to "scheduling challenges," but a source told PEOPLE an internal investigation tied to racism complaints filed among the cast was partly to blame.
Cohen, 53, then confirmed that the series "is in pause mode" at this time.
"RHONY is in pause mode and it will be in repair mode," he told Entertainment Tonight last November, adding that "this last season of New York was a season that wasn't people's favorite."
"We're looking forward to next season and just building on it," he continued. "It's a fun problem to have — how do we make a great show better? And that's what we're working on."
Recently, Cohen confirmed Bravo is "rebooting and recasting" the series. He added that the second show featuring OG RHONY stars is being called "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy" internally.
"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," Cohen told Variety. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."