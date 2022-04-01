"We've seen her on television for so long," Luann de Lesseps said of Ramona Singer

Luann de Lesseps Would Be 'Surprised' If Ramona Singer Wasn't Asked to Be in New RHONY Series

After Andy Cohen revealed Bravo is rebooting the series with a new cast and debuting a second show featuring franchise favorites, de Lesseps said she'd be "surprised" if the network chose not to keep Singer on board.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Listen, I can't see a show without the Ramona Singer 'Stinger,'" de Lesseps, 56, told Page Six. "So, I'd be surprised if they didn't ask her back."

Added de Lesseps, "Love her or hate her, she's a woman that [many have] grown to love. We've seen her on television for so long."

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer also confirmed that she too is interested in remaining a part of the franchise: "If they ask me, I would love to."

"I can't think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs. What fun? I think it's very hard to fit people into a cast that's been around for so long," she said while seemingly referring to Eboni K. Williams and Leah McSweeney, both of whom had a harder time bonding with the OGs. "It's like the square peg in the round hole. Sometimes it just doesn't work."

RHONY premiered on Bravo in 2008. It's the second series within the Real Housewives franchise after Real Housewives of Orange County.

In the show's 13th season airing last year, newcomer Williams, 38, frequently clashed with Singer, 65. The show's post-finale reunion special was canceled due to "scheduling challenges," but a source told PEOPLE an internal investigation tied to racism complaints filed among the cast was partly to blame.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cohen, 53, then confirmed that the series "is in pause mode" at this time.

"RHONY is in pause mode and it will be in repair mode," he told Entertainment Tonight last November, adding that "this last season of New York was a season that wasn't people's favorite."

The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 13 Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 cast | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

"We're looking forward to next season and just building on it," he continued. "It's a fun problem to have — how do we make a great show better? And that's what we're working on."

Recently, Cohen confirmed Bravo is "rebooting and recasting" the series. He added that the second show featuring OG RHONY stars is being called "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy" internally.