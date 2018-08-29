Luann de Lesseps Only Watched 5 Minutes of the RHONY Reunion: ‘It Was So Dark'

Luann de Lesseps‘s return to rehab forced her to miss The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion taping — and she hasn’t looked back.

During an audience question-and-answer session at her sold-out smash #CountessAndFriends Cabaret show at The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday, de Lesseps revealed that she attempted to watch the first part of the RHONY reunion, but quickly turned it off .

“I watched five minutes of it, and it was so dark,” de Lesseps said. “I was like, ‘Jesus… ‘ ”

De Lesseps added that she wanted to be at the filming, explaining, “I love doing the reunion,” even though “all the girls were like, ‘You’re nuts.’ ”

Bravo aired the first part of the three-part RHONY reunion on Aug. 22.

It was as dark as de Lesseps hinted, with Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, and Dorinda Medley confronting Bethenny Frankel over what they claimed was lack of support from her for their businesses.

“Bethenny did a great job, because she had her hands full,” de Lesseps quipped.

That’s not the only RHONY tea she spilled, either. In between light-hearted jabs at her costars — and shouts of “Jovani” from the rowdy, 1,000+ crowd — de Lesseps was asked whether she’d want fellow original New York City Housewife Jill Zarin to return to the show.

“Yes, Jill is authentic,” de Lesseps said. “She’s a Jewish girl from Long Island. A lot of girls are fake and they make s– up and they try to be what they’re not. Jill isn’t like that.”

Zarin, who left the show after season 4, has said that she’s not returning for RHONY‘s upcoming eleventh season, but she and de Lesseps remain close friends regardless. The two will attend the U.S. Open together this week, de Lesseps even said.

Meanwhile, de Lesseps is looking forward to returning to filming and will be leaning on Frankel.

She told PEOPLE exclusively backstage that the Skinnygirl maven was one of the people who helped get her to back into an alcohol treatment center back in July, after she had relapsed.

“It meant a lot to me,” de Lesseps said. “I had Charlie’s Angel’s swoop in! I had one friend who took care of my financial situation, one who was really looking into what rehab I was going to go to, and then Bethenny — who really took care of the television side and helped orchestrate that. So she really was instrumental in helping me get sober. She just wiped it off my plate. She was like, ‘You have to go to rehab, I’ve got this.’ ”

Frankel had spoken to PEOPLE on de Lesseps’ behalf when we exclusively broke the news that she was returning to rehab for the second time.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend [this season’s] reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel said at the time. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

“Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time,” Frankel continued. “It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.