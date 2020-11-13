"I'd personally want to dance with Gleb Savchenko, because he's tall and he knows how to cha-cha-cha," the RHONY star tells PEOPLE

Luann de Lesseps Says She Wants to Compete on Dancing with the Stars : 'I Love a Challenge'

Luann de Lesseps is ready to lace up her dancing shoes — but this time, for a stage bigger than the cabaret.

The Real Housewives of New York City star tells PEOPLE she wants to compete on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

"I've always wanted to do Dancing with the Stars," she says. "I'm such a fan of the show and it would be an honor to do it. I know it wouldn't be easy, but it's a dream of mine. I love a challenge."

De Lesseps, 55, says she first fell in love with the show after watching it with her mother every week.

"We love to talk about it. It's our thing," she says. "I think that a lot of people bond over Housewives, but we bond over Dancing with the Stars. My mother is going to be 92 this December. So seeing me on the show would be her dream come true."

"We especially love Tyra Banks as the new host!" she adds. "It would be awesome to work with her."

While de Lesseps doesn't have a formal dance background, she says her now-infamous cabaret show has taught her how to perform under pressure.

"I'm used to having to learn new moves for my show," she says. "I feel like this would be the perfect place for me to improve my dancing. I'm in pretty good shape. I really take care of my body — I have to for my cabaret shows and my tour. So this would just be the icing on the cake for me."

As for who she'd want to be partnered with? De Lesseps already has someone in mind. "I'd personally want to dance with Gleb Savchenko, because he's tall and he knows how to cha-cha-cha," she says.

"And I also want Carrie Ann Inaba to teach me some of her dance moves," she adds. "I saw her dance with Madonna on the Girly Show tour. And wow, it was mind-blowing."

And when it comes to her wardrobe, she's already got that covered.

"I'd bring Jovani with me!" she says with a laugh. "They have a showroom in California and the dresses are pretty spectacular."

De Lesseps first expressed her interest in joining the hit ABC dance competition earlier this week, posting a video on Instagram asking new host Banks, 46, to consider her for the show.

"I know you don't cast, Tyra, but sending this to you in case you know somebody," she said in the clip. "I want to learn how to do the cha-cha-cha."