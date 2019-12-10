RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Teases New Song Called 'Viva La Diva' Coming in January

Luann de Lesseps has a new song on the way, and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

When her new cabaret show F, Marry, Kill kicks off in January, the Real Housewives of New York City star will be debuting a fresh single — a smooth latin-inspired track called “Viva La Diva.”

“It’s an amazing song,” de Lesseps, 54, told PEOPLE on Saturday while backstage at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in New Jersey. “It’s totally different from anything I’ve done before, but still very much me. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

The tune comes is a collaboration between de Lesseps and musician Desmond Child, the noted songwriter and producer who has penned hits for Ricky Martin (“The Cup of Life” and “Livin’ la Vida Loca”), Aerosmith (“Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Crazy”), Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (“I Hate Myself for Loving You”), Bon Jovi (“You Give Love a Bad Name”) and more.

Child, 66, has also worked with notable artists like Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Cher, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Robbie Williams, Hanson and Weezer.

“I was introduced to Desmond when we were both at SiriusXM one day and we completely hit it off,” de Lesseps said. “We started talking and realized we had mutual friends. And I told him it’d be great to start working on a song together, and he said, ‘Love it! When?’ So we didn’t waste time putting it together.”

De Lesseps even recently played the song for fellow Housewives Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney during a cast trip that was filmed for RHONY‘s upcoming twelfth season. .

“I played it for the girls when we were in Mexico and they loved it,” de Lesseps said. “It’s so fun!”

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Getty Images

RELATED: RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps Releases Glamorous Music Video for New Song ‘Feelin’ Jovani’

This will be de Lesseps’ fifth song.

She first got behind the mic in 2010, dropping “Money Can’t Buy You Class” during the airing of RHONY‘s third season. The song quickly became a catch phrase for de Lesseps, inspiring a follow-up single, “Chic C’est La Vie,” in 2011.

From there, de Lesseps took a few years off until an iconic fight on air with former castmate Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill inspired her 2015 tune, “Girl Code (Don’t Be So Uncool).”

Just last June, de Lesseps released “Feelin’ Jovani” — both a nod to the fashion house’s glamorous gowns and a reference to her feud with Medley. It came with a colorful Charlies’ Angels-inspired music video featuring cameos by Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna, comedian Murray Hill, and Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, and Lisa Rinna in "Feelin' Jovani” Josef Jasso

RELATED: The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Real Housewives Song

February will mark two years on the road for de Lesseps with her original Countess and Friends tour, which brought her all across the country. She told PEOPLE she’s hoping F, Marry, Kill will bring some of her fans back to see the newly crafted cabaret.

“It’s a very different show,” de Lesseps said. “It’s really about sex, men, and relationships. There will obviously be a lot of Housewives stories, because I’m always in trouble with men on the show somehow. I mean, either I’m getting married, divorced, or arrested! So we have a lot of fun with that and dive in deep.”

The show’s title came from the popular game of the same name. “It’s always the question I get from the audience during my Q&A segment, so I was like, ‘This is going to be the next show!'” de Lesseps said.

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps Janet Mayer/Startraks

Those fans, de Lesseps said, are the reason she loves doing her cabaret the most.

“I’m always amazed by the fans’ reaction. They’re always so supportive,” de Lesseps said. “I feel like I can do anything on stage. I can trip and they’ll be like, ‘Countess, that’s amazing!’ They’re just so wonderful to me. They make shirts with all my sayings. They come dressed up to the shows. They have their statement necklaces on, their sequins. They’re ‘feeling Jovani,’ and it’s wonderful they make an effort like that. I feel like when people go to Broadway shows they don’t make an effort like that. When they come to the Countess show, they dress up. I feel the love from them.”

“That’s what drives me on the tours,” added de Lesseps, explaining that life on the road mixed with filming can be hard. “I get up there and feel all this love and it makes all the stress go away. It feeds my soul.”

Will she bring the new show back to the Borgata? “If they’ll have me, I’ll always be back!” de Lesseps said. “The Borgata has always been home to me. I shot my ‘Chic C’est La Vie’ video here, after all! We have a long relationship I love it here. They have most gorgeous suite, too, and beautiful views. The fact that you can go see a show like mine, and then have dinner, gamble, hang out with your friends — it’s the perfect venue. They’re fabulous.”

For tour dates and tickets to F, Marry, Kill, visit CountessLuann.com.