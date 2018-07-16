Inside Luann de Lesseps' Ups and Downs, from a Cabaret Comeback to Her Return to Rehab

Luann de Lesseps has checked herself into rehab for the second time.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Bethenny Frankel, whom de Lesseps authorized to speak on her behalf, told PEOPLE on Monday. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Last year, de Lesseps attended an alcohol treatment program after her December arrest.

Here’s a look back at the highs and lows of the reality star’s life in the spotlight.

Becoming a Countess

De Lesseps married her first husband, European aristocrat Count Alexandre de Lesseps, in 1993 after only two weeks of dating.

But after two children and 17 years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2009.

Having been privately separated for three months, de Lesseps said she learned the divorce was moving forward when her ex-husband sent her a shocking email: “It said that he had met someone,” she recalled to PEOPLE in 2009, “and they were serious.”

Count Alexandre de Lesseps and Luann de Lesseps

“I was devastated,” she said. “I knew that we were kind of separating, but I was hoping that things were going to work out.”

The reality star said the divorce took a hit on her confidence.

“You can try all you want,” she said. “But if you’re not getting reciprocation from the other person, it’s not your fault.”

The Car Crash

While seeking treatment the first time, the Real Housewives of New York City star realized that a 1999 car accident factored into her drinking problem.

“I came down a mountainside in Switzerland,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I thought I killed myself and my children.

At the time, her kids Victoria and Noel were just 4 and 2, respectively.

“I never really faced that horrific accident, and through that and everything else, my emotions just crept up on me and drove me to the point of self-medicating with alcohol,” she said.

She said she later learned she was suffering from PTSD.

“I had PTSD, and I didn’t even know it because all those years ago PTSD was not a real thing, especially in Europe,” said the reality star, who attended high school in Berlin and worked in Milan. “Nobody had ever heard of PTSD when I had my car accident. I never really treated that horrific accident that happened to me.”

Luann de Lesseps

Making Music

RHONY premiered in 2008, and de Lesseps used the reality show as a platform to launch her music career, releasing dance bops “Money Can’t Buy You Class” in 2011, “Chic, C’est la Vie” in 2011 and “Girl Code” in 2015.

Falling in Love

After her divorce, de Lesseps dated French wine distributor Jacques Azoulay for four years before splitting in 2013.

Michael Loccisano/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I feel very lucky,” she said after meeting Azoulay, who appeared on RHONY throughout their relationship. “I never thought I would be lucky enough to find somebody like that again in my life.”

They remained close friends after the breakup, and he attended her second wedding.

Meeting and Marrying Tom

De Lesseps said her world changed when she first met Tom D’Agostino.

The former couple was set up by fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley, who “decided to make a match” when she noticed they were both single.

The two had a whirlwind romance and got engaged just three months after they started dating. During an episode of Real Housewives, de Lesseps confidently proclaimed that she had finally met her “soulmate.”

Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Getty

De Lesseps wed D’Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in a lavish, three-day celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by several friends of the bride from the Housewives franchise.

“We got engaged after three months and then we got married a year after, so I thought, plenty of time, because I got married two weeks after I met my first husband and it lasted 17 years, so I thought, you know, this is how it works,” she told PEOPLE.

Her Second Divorce

But while her courtship with D’Agostino was short, their marriage proved to be even shorter.

After nearly eight months of marriage, de Lessep announced in August 2017 that she and D’Agostino — who had been a bachelor up until marrying the Real Housewives of New York City star — were divorcing. Throughout their whirlwind romance, de Lesseps defended D’Agostino against numerous cheating allegations, including being caught by a friend of costar Bethenny Frankel’s kissing a mysterious blonde at The Regency Hotel the day before his engagement party.

“When you love somebody, you have your blinders on,” de Lesseps, 52, said during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

“You fall hard quick, and I’m a very strong person, as a lot of you know, I’m pretty resilient, and so I thought I could handle it until the point where I couldn’t handle it anymore,” she said.

Of “the last straw” in their short-lived marriage, de Lesseps said it was a combination of things: “just between the women, the press, him going out, me getting phone calls, pictures of him at the same bars where he frequents all the time, which I asked him not to go to.”

“It just kept happening and I got to a certain point where I got totally fed up. I couldn’t do it anymore — I just couldn’t do it anymore,” de Lesseps said. “I was unhappy, and I think he was unhappy, too.”

Her Arrest

She was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 and released on her own recognizance that same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach.

She was charged with and pleaded not guilty to disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. (She’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February.)

Luann de Lesseps' mugshot

The reality star had been discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police report. The pair had allegedly entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave. Police say de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. She also allegedly told the police, “I’m going to kill you all.”

After her arrest, de Lesseps released a statement, saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”