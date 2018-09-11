Luann de Lesseps Isn't Ready to Patch Things Up with Dorinda Medley Yet: 'I'm Still Scarred'

Luann de Lesseps is still feeling the pain of her fight with her Real Housewives of New York City costar Dorinda Medley.

On Monday night, the Countess was back on stage for another round of her hit #CountessAndFriends cabaret show — this time, from New York City’s famed Feinstein’s/54 Below.

During the Q&A portion, a fan asked if de Lesseps would ever considering making up with Medley.

The two longtime friends, both 53, had an epic fallout on RHONY‘s tenth season — which began when a newly-sober de Lesseps questioned Medley’s drinking while the two were vacationing with their cast mates in Cartagena, Colombia. From there, Medley blew up, mocking de Lesseps for her headline-making arrest and trip to rehab.

Further insults came at the RHONY season 10 reunion, when Medley asserted that de Lesseps only sought treatment to avoid jail time and that she had become “confused between fame and infamy” after her cabaret took off.

Though it’s been months, de Lesseps remains upset with Medley’s words. “What she said hurts still,” the mother of two explained. “I’m just trying to process it and get over it right now. I’m not ready to take the Band-Aid off. I’m still scarred from in!”

“I’m in a good place,” the reality star and cabaret singer added, before referencing Medley’s “Jovani” chants from the finale. “I don’t need heckling.”

That doesn’t mean that de Lesseps and Medley will stay estranged forever.

“I do [want to make up with her]. I love Dorinda,” de Lesseps said. “We’ve known each other for a long time. I’m sure we’ll come to a good decision.”

De Lesseps was less kind when she appeared on Sept. 5’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

She began by fiercely denying the claim that she was court-ordered to go to rehab.

“I went on my own recognizance, first of all, so Dorinda doesn’t know anything about me,” de Lesseps said. “I went because I felt that I needed to go and take care of myself and I take it very seriously, my sobriety.”

Next, she defended her attitude regarding the success of her cabaret.

“Yeah, I’m not taking advice, right now, from Dorinda,” de Lesseps said. “Thank you for those two cents. But I will say, my cabaret, to me, is everything. I’ve found my calling in my life and if that makes them uncomfortable, that is too bad for them. That’s all I can say. When I do my shows, I’m on stage and I’m doing my thing, so I don’t let [the boozy environment] really affect me. I understand their concern and I appreciate it, but I’m good because I’m on stage doing what I love.”

That same positivity was pouring out of the Countess on Monday night. “I’m doing what I love,” de Lesseps told the crowd. “I found my calling.”

She was supported in the crowd by two other Housewives: her RHONY costar Sonja Morgan and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Morgan, 54, joined de Lesseps on stage for a performance of her song, “Money Can’t Buy You Class.” Meanwhile, Giudice, 46, asked de Lesseps about the difficulties of going through a divorce on television.

“You know, I knew it was time to go,” de Lesseps said. “I was solid in my decision. When I’m done, I’m done.”

Giudice agreed. “Me too,” she said, to the cheers of the crowd. “When I’m done, I’m done.”

Additional #CountessAndFriends shows will be announced on de Lesseps’ official website shortly.