Luann de Lesseps Surprises Andy Cohen with 'Happy Birthday' Serenade Ahead of 50th

Happy Birthday, Mr. Bravo!

Andy Cohen‘s 50th birthday may not be until Saturday, but the milestone already has one of the Real Housewives of New York City‘s biggest stars singing.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Cohen was surprised by Luann de Lesseps — who serenaded him with a sultry version of “Happy Birthday.”

Dripping in diamonds in a plunging sparkling gown and white gloves, de Lesseps had Cohen cheering with applause as she appeared on the ABC show’s set.

She carried two red balloons (with the numbers 5-0, naturally), finishing the tune by embracing her “Andy, baby” with a hug and a kiss.

“Wow you look like a piece of cake,” Cohen told her afterwards. “Amazing, amazing!”

Luann de Lesseps and Andy Cohen

De Lesseps was the perfect Housewife to sing to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host, considering she’s been selling out houses at Feinstein’s / 54 Below with her acclaimed Countess and Friends show.

“It’s everything I love. I love to sing, I love to tell jokes, and I love to host people — as Andy knows, I love to have parties. So it’s everything I love wrapped up in one thing. And it’s a lot of fun. I have a lot of fabulous guests. Grammy winners, Tony winners, actors …” she told The View hosts. “You’re all invited!”

As for Cohen, he said he’s planning on keeping things low-key on his 50th.

“A friend of mine is throwing a little thing for me,” he said. “Otherwise I’m just going to chill out.”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.