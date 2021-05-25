RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Spotted Kissing New Man Radamez Rubio: She's 'Very Happy,' Source Says

The Bravo star is newly dating Radamez Rubio, a former pro-footballer she met in Mexico, a source tells PEOPLE

Luann de Lesseps is feeling that summer love.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, is newly dating former NFL star Radamez Rubio, a source tells PEOPLE. The pair met while she was vacationing in Mexico earlier this year.

The two were spotted locking lips in the Hamptons over the weekend in photos obtained by Page Six.

"She met him at the hotel she was staying at in Tulum, which he was managing, and he flew in last week to spend time with her in New York City, Sag Harbor and Connecticut," the source tells PEOPLE.

Rubio is a former kicker who played for the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Stealers, as well as professionally in Mexico.

"Lu is very happy and just having a blast spending time with him and taking him to all her favorite spots now that she's vaccinated and everything is open again in New York City and Hamptons," the source says.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Luann de Lesseps Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo

The Countess previously revealed that she had met a new man in Mexico during an appearance on the Chanel in the City podcast last week.

Asked what she's looking for in a new relationship, de Lesseps told host Chanel Omari, "What I'm looking for, actually … I was in Mexico and I met a very cute guy from Mexico. So I would say, I want somebody with a lot of integrity, good manners. Someone who is loyal, someone who worships the ground that I walk on and tall, dark and handsome — and younger."

Later, she noted that she was thinking of taking Spanish lessons "because I like this Mexican guy."

Last month, de Lesseps told PEOPLE that she was dating again following her split from fitness trainer Garth Wakeford.

"I'm single. So, I'm dating, but no one in particular right now," she said at the end of April, noting that her romance with Wakeford "started with a sizzle and ended with a fizzle."

As for getting married again, she said she wasn't ruling anything out. (She divorced her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, in 2009, and Tom D'Agostino in 2017.)

"I have been there, done that, but you never say never, right?" she said. "I am a hopeless romantic. I've been married twice and like they say, three times the charm. So, you never know."