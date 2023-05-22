Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'

Sexy Santa outfits, potential romance and Paula Abdul are just a few parts of the Real Housewives' quest to rebuild the small town of Benton, Illinois

By
Published on May 22, 2023 03:00 PM

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are putting their designer shoes on a shelf for something a little... muddier.

The Real Housewives of New York City alums have a Simple Life-style spinoff on the horizon in which they'll attempt to revive a tiny Midwestern town. Bravo dropped the first trailer for Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake on Monday, and it's safe to say both ladies are majorly out of their element.

The trailer introduces the town of Benton, Illinois — a farm community with a population of less than 7,000 people. Morgan, 59, and de Lesseps, 58, have one job: help rebuild the community after COVID and increase tourism. To do so, they dream up opportunities for the community, including building a park and hosting Christmas in July.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Bravo/YouTube

Unsurprisingly, though, much of the series makes hay of how these "Hollywood" women assimilate into small-town culture.

"Oh my God, we're gonna sweat like whore in church here," de Lesseps says upon touching down in Illinois.

Morgan chimes in, "Who do I have to f--- in this town to get a car?"

Things get really real when Morgan and de Lesseps get to the motel where they'll be staying for several weeks during filming.

"I'm not gonna blurt out WTF because that's what I'm thinking," Morgan says. Armed with bed bug spray, the two go to town renovating their room.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Bravo/YouTube

However excited both Morgan and de Lesseps seem for their jobs ahead, the town isn't convinced they'll make any difference.

"I think they're gonna be clueless on what it takes to build a playground," one man says.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Bravo/YouTube

And even more awaits the ladies when they head out on the town — from dive bars to the local Testicle Festival, where de Lesseps tastes the local cuisine and worries about having "testicle breath" for the rest of the evening.

There even seems to be the possibility of love on the horizon.

Morgan starts spending time with a man named Billy. "That's my kind of man," she says of the country boy. Meanwhile, de Lesseps bonds with a man with a ponytail beard. "I love it. It's a real goat-tee," she jokes. The man responds with goat noises — which de Lesseps gladly matches.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Bravo/YouTube

There's all kinds of party at the summer Christmas celebration, too. "She's bent over a couple of times and we saw the thongs," one woman says of the skimpy Santa suits the RHONY women chose to wear.

When things start going South, the women "pull out the big guns" — a visit from American Idol alum Paula Abdul. "How is it with the town being introduced to you two?" she asks.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Bravo/YouTube

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake will air its first two episodes July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Once The Real Housewives of New York City's 14th season premieres on July 16, Crappie Lake will air at 10 p.m. ET.

