Luann de Lesseps Says Ramona Singer's Rumored Firing from RHONY Is 'Just Chatter'

"I can't imagine Housewives of New York without Ramona," Luann de Lesseps tells PEOPLE (The TV Show!) of costar Ramona Singer's rumored firing from the show

The Countess and cabaret singer, 56, clarifies on Monday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that rumors Singer's been fired from the show are just that.

"Listen, Ramona's an O.G.," explains de Lesseps, who has partnered with Mattress Firm on a new campaign rid the world of "junk sleep."

"I can't imagine Housewives of New York without Ramona," she adds. "So, I think it's all of that, just chatter."

She previously addressed the rumors of her exit from the long-running Bravo show on Instagram, telling a fan when asked "Did you get fired?" simply "Nope." (Bravo had no comment for PEOPLE at the time.)

The Ageless by Ramona founder has sparred this season with newcomer Eboni K. Williams, who called out Singer's "white fragility" in a recent episode.

Their feud appears to be going strong in the second half of the season, according to the midseason trailer. But de Lesseps teases to PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that a reconciliation is coming soon.

"Well, there's going to be little bumps in the road before they get to the prize," she says. "I call it the Ramona-coaster. So, the ride's not over yet."

As for discussions about race, which have been happening throughout the season to much debate by fans, de Lesseps supports the topic.

"It's an important conversation to have, and what's great is we're going to come to the table and you're going to see how our relationship grows," she said. "We get over the hurdle and we get closer."

She added that filming during "Black Lives Matter, the election, and COVID" meant those topics would obviously come up during a reality show.

Bravo, meanwhile, has stood by the race conversations — and Williams for leading many of them.

"Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," the network said in a statement obtained by E! News. "We support Eboni in expressing her views, and we are proud that the show is addressing these important and relevant issues."