Luann de Lesseps Says Cabaret Makes Her Want to Stay Sober: ‘I Get So Much Joy Doing My Shows'

Luann de Lesseps is grateful for cabaret in more ways than one.

The Real Housewives of New York City star dropped the Charlie’s Angels-inspired music video for her new single “Feelin’ Jovani” on Thursday and attended the premiere party at Soho’s Gitano Jungle Room that evening.

“I’m so good,” de Lesseps, 54, told PEOPLE after admitting she violated the terms of her probation last month. “This is such an exciting moment for me.”

“Feelin’ Jovani” jokingly references her former feud with RHONY costar Dorinda Medley at a now-infamous cabaret show, but de Lesseps’ is serious about her passion for burlesque dancing.

Image zoom Luann de Lesseps in "Feelin' Jovani" Countess Luann/Youtube

“That’s where I thrive the most and where I don’t want to drink because I get so much pleasure and joy doing my shows,” de Lesseps said. “It makes me happy.”

RELATED: Feelin’ Jovani! RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Designs $299 Cabaret-Inspired Jacket with the Brand

Image zoom Luann De Lesseps John Lamparski/Getty

The Countess and Friends star also opened up about being in the hot seat during Wednesday night’s episode of RHONY.

“They were mean girls,” she said of her costars. “[Barbara] was totally influenced by them. She jumped on the wagon.”

She added, “I thought I handled myself pretty well. And sober. How hard was that? To be around all of them spilling drinks? That was really bad.”

Barbara Kavovit may have joined the fight, but no one came harder for de Lesseps during this week’s Miami trip episode than Bethenny Frankel.

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and LuAnn de Lesseps Andrew Walker/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“When’s the last time you asked me how I am about Dennis?” Frankel asked de Lesseps after she accused the women of trying to “tear her down” and not supporting her.

“You are intolerable,” Frankel added. “You never change. You dined out on your sobriety, you’re dining out.”

Frankel accused de Lesseps of turning her back on her after her boyfriend Dennis Shields died. “Let me explain something to you clearly: Dennis helped you with your case 100 percent. When’s the last time you asked me how I feel about it?” she said. “It’s unnerving. The truth hurts.”

But de Lesseps told PEOPLE that her relationship with Frankel is better now than it was when they filmed the blow-out episode.

“We’re good,” de Lesseps said. “It was a rough spot, and what she said to me was very rough. But I don’t think it was about me. I think there were a lot of things that were mixed up in there that came out at me, but not about me. She’s been through a lot.”