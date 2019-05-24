Luann de Lesseps seemed confident ahead of her Thursday court appearance that she was handling the ongoing case surrounding her 2017 arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, walked the red carpet on Sunday at the Chita Rivera Awards, an event benefiting the NYC Dance Alliance that she attends every year.

At the time, she told PEOPLE, “I’m going to court and I’m going to straighten everything out.”

But just four days later, PEOPLE confirmed that de Lesseps was ordered into custody by a Palm Beach County court judge for alleged probation violations and was briefly arrested after allegedly violating her probation.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the RHONY star admitted to the allegations in court, prompting the judge to add three more terms to her probation. De Lesseps is now required to call into weekly counseling sessions, attend monthly psychiatric sessions and keep a breathalyzer in her car, according to the documents.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luann de Lesseps Splash News

Although there were multiple reports that she would be sent back to jail, she said in a statement, “These reports are false.”

“I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” said de Lesseps. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

RELATED: RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Admits to Violating Probation, Is Briefly Handcuffed in Court

In late April, probation officers claimed in a report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections and obtained by The Blast that de Lesseps had violated her probation twice — once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again by failing an alcohol test.

De Lesseps pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Though de Lesseps appeared to complete her community service, probation officers claimed in their report that de Lesseps failed her alcohol test and later admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

Luann de Lesseps Splash News

In response, de Lesseps was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the documents said. “The subject was also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

The documents also allege that de Lesseps had previously violated her probation by failing “to provide sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings” to her West Palm Beach-based probation officer. According to the papers, de Lesseps had only provided documentation from five meetings despite being ordered to go to two per week.

RELATED: RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Denies Violating Probation, Asks Prosecutors for Proof

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” according to the documents. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.

De Lesseps told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement after the report was made public, “I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle.”

“I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle,” she continued.

Just last Friday, de Lesspes denied violating her probation, requesting that a Palm Beach County, Florida, judge turn over evidence of her alleged failed drug test results as well as police reports, witness statements, testimonies, or expert statements in the case.