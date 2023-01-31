Luann de Lesseps Confirms 'RHONY: Legacy' Plans Have 'Stalled' — but 'Never Say Never' on a Return

"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case it's, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,' " Luann de Lesseps exclusively tells PEOPLE

Published on January 31, 2023 03:14 PM
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about the status of the highly anticipated Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy spin-off amid reports that the Bravo show is dead in the water.

The cabaret star and mother of two tells PEOPLE that "while it's true that negotiations have stalled on the series" — meant to reunite some of the iconic stars from RHONY's past including de Lesseps — "that doesn't mean the show is over for good."

"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case it's, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,'" she says.

News of RHONY: Legacy was first announced in March, when executive producer Andy Cohen revealed that Bravo would be launching the series while also "rebooting and recasting" The Real Housewives of New York City for its upcoming fourteenth season.

"Bravo is a genius at reinventing the wheel," shares de Lesseps, 57. "They're breathing new life into RHONY right now and I have no doubt they'll find a way to bring the OG's and beloved New York City Housewives back together again. It may be not right now, but I have faith in Bravo and trust that they're going to create something really spectacular that the fans will love in the near future."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/sonja-morgan/" data-inlink="true">Sonja Morgan</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/dorinda-medley" data-inlink="true">Dorinda Medley</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/luann-de-lesseps/" data-inlink="true">Luann de Lesseps</a>, RHONY
Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps. Santiago Felipe/Getty

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that the series has been placed "on pause" currently, and the network is "regrouping" to decide the future of the spin-off.

"Sometimes in life, a pause is needed," de Lesseps says. "For the moment it's not going anywhere but never say never."

In addition to de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon and Jill Zarin were all in discussions to be a part of the cast, sources say.

Just on Monday, Cohen tweeted about the series after Page Six reported Bravo had pulled the plug on it, saying, "Don't believe everything you read."

De Lesseps tells PEOPLE that she's eternally grateful to Bravo for the years they've spend working together. She was one of the original Housewives on the show when it began in 2008, and remained on the show for the next 13 seasons.

"Who would have thought, when we started it all those years ago, that we'd still be here today?" she says. "Bravo is like family. These women are like my family. That will never change for me. And I'm so thankful for all they have brought to my life.

She's currently touring the country with her acclaimed cabaret show, performing songs including hits she made on the show like "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie" and "Feeling Jovani." Upcoming dates include February stops at New York City's 54 Below and at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York. A full list of dates and tickets can be found on her website.

TV personality <a href="https://people.com/tag/luann-de-lesseps/" data-inlink="true">Luann de Lesseps</a> performs onstage during her Countess Cabaret tour at Vogue Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Andrew Chin/Getty

There's also a spin-off show of her own coming with Morgan, titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Set to premiere this summer, the half-hour series will follow the unlikely duo as they head to the small town of Benton, Illinois and the humor and hijinks they get into.

And while de Lesseps seems confident fans will see RHONY: Legacy at some point down the road, having been one of the first cast members on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she could also see herself returning for another getaway with her fellow Big Apple broads.

"How genius would that be? An Ultimate Girls Trip with all RHONY alums?" she says. "A quick little eight-day trip might actually open the door to some women who couldn't commit to filming a full four-month show. And wouldn't it be fun to go back to some places that we loved before, like Scary Island or St. Barts?"

"I don't know, I think we'd all love to see the pirate again, don't you?" she adds.

