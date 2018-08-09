Luann de Lesseps Says RHONY Costar Dorinda Medley 'Can't Cop' to Alleged Drinking Problem

Dorinda Medley may not think she has a drinking problem, but Luann de Lesseps seems to believe otherwise.

On Wednesday’s all-new Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps, 53, told audiences that she felt as though Medley wasn’t being honest with herself about her dependency on alcohol.

The statement came as Medley, 53, apologized again for the explosive battle the two previously had about the issue in Colombia.

“I know Dorinda feels the need to apologize over and over again, but I don’t need a fake apology,” de Lesseps said. “Show me. Show me that you’re doing something about the drinking problem. I feel bad about people that can’t cop to the bad behavior.”

“I hope that she takes a look at herself now and says, ‘Oh my god, I need to go take care of this and get help,’ ” the Countess added. “It’s hard to ignore drunken attacks from Dorinda when she’s your friend and she comes gunning for you.”

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Rommel Demano/Getty

De Lesseps, of course, has had her own battle with alcohol.

At the time her comments against Medley were made, de Lesseps was newly sober and newly out of her first stint in rehab.

She had sought treatment for alcohol abuse after reaching her rock bottom point: a Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, where she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant (she recently struck a plea deal in the case, and will avoid jail time).

In July, news broke that de Lesseps had relapsed. She checked herself back into rehab and left three weeks later, returning to the stage on Saturday for her acclaimed Countess and Friends variety show.

Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Medley, meanwhile, has been adamant — both on and off the show — that she doesn’t have a drinking problem.

There was her initial fight with de Lesseps, where Medley insisted, “I had a couple drinks, I’m happy. But I’m not like crazy. … If you don’t want to drink, that’s fine. I’m okay. Don’t judge me, worry about yourself.”

Most recently, the reality star addressed the criticism of her alcohol consumption during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance on Aug. 1, calling any suggestions that she has a drinking problem “the most ridiculous thing.”

“People see the way I run my life. I have a wonderful life,” Medley said. “But if you never want me to drink again on TV, I won’t. That’ll be done.”

“I don’t have a drinking problem,” she continued. “We got to stop that topic.”

Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, and Carole Radziwill Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo

On the WWHL After Show, Medley also pointed out how costars like Bethenny Frankel — who called Medley “a drunk” this season — are often big drinkers themselves.

“There’s a lot of pots calling the kettle black,” Medley said. “I don’t think anyone is in a position to be speaking like that. Especially people who are supposed to be having your back. So I don’t think of it. I think it’s just banter and people like to talk because I don’t think they like to look at themselves.”

“Believe me — if we really dragged up every time we brought up someone’s drinking on the show, the whole place would be a s— show,” she added. “It’d be one big rehab. So I think it’s just an opportunity to point the finger. You know what they say … when you point the finger, there’s three pointing back.”

No matter what, it appears that Medley and de Lesseps’ friendship has taken a big hit.

Though the two were once tight friends, Medley even serving as a bridesmaid in de Lesseps’ and ex-husband Tom D’Agostino, Jr.’s wedding, it appears they both haven’t been able to move past that battle.

“Maybe the friendship isn’t as important as I thought,” Medley said on Wednesday’s RHONY, noting that de Lesseps hadn’t offered a reciprocal apology for their fight. “A handshake’s only good if there’s two hands involved.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.