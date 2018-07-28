Luann de Lesseps Will Leave Rehab After 3 Weeks for Cabaret Dates Before Outpatient Treatment

Luann de Lesseps‘ stay in rehab won’t be affecting her upcoming Countess and Friends cabaret dates.

The Real Housewives of New York City star announced on Saturday that she would be returning from the alcohol treatment facility after three weeks to take the stage for her acclaimed show next month.

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” de Lesseps, 53, wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of the cabaret. “I wanted you to know I’m doing great and I hope you’ll come and see me. … Looking forward to being back on stage!!!”

De Lesseps is scheduled to take the stage at The Paramount in Long Island, New York, on Aug. 4 and then again at the Music Box Theater at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Aug. 24.

After her cabaret, “she will continue her out-patient treatment” before returning to film the next season of the Bravo series, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE.

Says the insider: “Luann feels a lot better. Bravo has been so supportive.”

PEOPLE broke the news exclusively on July 16 that she had returned to rehab for a second time, with costar Bethenny Frankel calling the decision “brave and honest.”

In turn, she missed the taping of the RHONY season 10 reunion.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” said Frankel, whom de Lesseps authorized to speak on her behalf. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Added the network in a statement: “Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

Luann de Lesseps John Lamparski/Getty

It’s been a tough year for de Lesseps.

The Countess was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 and released on her own recognizance that same day after allegedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida. She recently struck a plea deal in the case, and will avoid jail time.

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on the previous New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement, saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

RELATED VIDEO: Luann de Lesseps Says Her Arrest Cost Her Friends and Boyfriends

Prior to her return to rehab, news broke that her first husband, Alexandre de Lesseps, her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, and son, Noel de Lesseps, filed a lawsuit against her over an $8 million house sale. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust “for the benefit of her two children.”

The source close to mother of two said that lawsuit was a driving factor in her heading to rehab.

“Due to the trauma of being sued by her kids and ex husband, Luann decided to set the reset button and check herself into rehab,” the insider said. “She read about it in the press which was devastating and after that, needed to work on herself and digest everything and be self-reflective.”

“The lawyers are speaking on both sides and Luann is hoping for a speedy resolution because she loves her children very much,” the source added.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.