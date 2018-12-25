Luann de Lesseps Reflects on 2017 Arrest for Threatening Cop: 'Totally Different Place in My Life'

Luann de Lesseps has more than just gifts to be grateful for this Christmas.

The Real Housewives of New York City personality is reflecting on how far she has come since her arrest during the 2017 holidays, when she told a police officer she was going to kill him.

On Christmas Eve last year, she was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant in Palm Beach, Florida. Fast-forward a year, and de Lesseps has put on the Countess and Friends cabaret show and has more performances planned for 2019.

“Life is full of surprises. Last Christmas I was in a totally different place in my life,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a video in which she appears onstage at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, as the audience applauds.

“This Christmas, I took a challenge and performed #countessandfriends 5 NIGHTS IN A ROW,” she continued. “Thank you everyone for coming out and sharing your time with me. I see and hear all of you (you all constantly shout out JOVANI with passion). Love you all and see you in 2019.”

She added the hashtags #lifeisacabaret and #sograteful.

In a video of the arrest released by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office in April, de Lesseps told a police officer who was trying to fasten the reality star’s seat belt, “Don’t touch me. I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”

In a statement after the arrest, de Lesseps commented that visiting Palm Beach “brought up long-buried emotions.” She had married her ex Tom D’Agostino there the year before.

Following the arrest, she entered rehab. In February, de Lesseps rejected a plea deal. In August, a Florida judge reportedly approved a plea deal that de Lesseps had agreed to in July.

De Lesseps did not receive jail time but was given a yearlong probation. She was required to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week and write a letter apologizing to Deputy Steven O’Leary, among other stipulations.

She opened up to PEOPLE in April about the arrest. “You lose a lot of friends when you go to jail,” she said. “I think guys become less interested when you go to jail and rehab. I haven’t even thought about a guy.”

“I just have to avoid certain people,” de Lesseps added. “I lost a lot of drinking buddies. Let’s put it that way. But you know what, that’s okay. I have room for the good ones.”