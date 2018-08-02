RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Leaves Rehab After 3 Weeks for Upcoming Cabaret Dates

Luann de Lesseps has checked out of rehab, PEOPLE confirms.

E! News first reported that the Real Housewives of New York City star has left her rehab facility after a little under three weeks. A source told the outlet that de Lesseps, 53, “will be spending the day tomorrow rehearsing her cabaret show before Saturday’s performance.”

“Luann knows there will be a lot of eyes on her this weekend, but she is healthy, feeling well, in good spirits and is ready to put on a great show for her fans,” said E!’s source.

De Lesseps had announced on Instagram that she would be leaving rehab in time for her upcoming Countess and Friends cabaret dates. She’s scheduled to take the stage at The Paramount in Long Island, New York, on Saturday, and then again at the Music Box Theater at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Aug. 24.

“Thank you so much for all of your support,” she wrote. “I wanted you to know I’m doing great and I hope you’ll come and see me. … Looking forward to being back on stage!!!”

A source previously told PEOPLE that after leaving the facility, de Lesseps would “continue her outpatient treatment” before returning to film the next season of the Bravo series. The source added that “Luann feels a lot better” and the network “has been so supportive.”

On July 16, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that de Lesseps had checked herself into an alcohol treatment facility for the second time. Costar Bethenny Frankel was authorized by de Lesseps to speak on her behalf.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process,” Frankel said. “Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

“Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time,” Frankel continued. “It’s a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her.”

RELATED: RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Predicted Luann de Lesseps’ Relapse: ‘She’ll Be Drinking in 3 Months’

De Lesseps did not tape the season 10 reunion that week, but host Andy Cohen confirmed that Lesseps’ treatment would be discussed by the other Housewives.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health,” the network said in a statement. “She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

De Lesseps first checked into rehab in December 2017 after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. (She recently struck a plea deal in the case and will avoid jail time.)

She later apologized for the incident, admitting that being back in Palm Beach for the first time since she tied the knot with Tom D’Agostino Jr. there before divorcing him seventh months later had “brought up long-buried emotions.”

RELATED VIDEO: Luann de Lesseps Says Her Arrest Cost Her Friends and Boyfriends

De Lesseps’ decision to seek treatment for a second time came just days after news broke that her first husband Alexandre de Lesseps and their children Victoria and Noel had filed a lawsuit against her over an $8 million house sale. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust “for the benefit of her two children.”

Frankel told PEOPLE, “Recent additional family stress was a catalyst to [Luann] taking a break.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.