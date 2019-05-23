Luann de Lesseps‘s legal troubles continue.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, was ordered into custody by a Palm Beach County court judge on Thursday, for alleged probations violations, PEOPLE confirms. She was briefly handcuffed before being released.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, she admitted to violating her probation, and the judge added new terms to her probation, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 28. Now, she must call into weekly counseling sessions, attend monthly psychiatric sessions, and keep a breathalyzer in her car.

“These reports are false,” she said in a statement, referring to reports that she would return to jail. “I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

In late April, probation officers claimed in a report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections and obtained by The Blast that de Lesseps had violated her probation twice — once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again by failing an alcohol test.

De Lesseps pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Though de Lesseps appeared to complete her community service, probation officers claimed in their report that de Lesseps failed her alcohol test and later admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

In response, de Lesseps was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the documents said. “The subject was also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

The documents also allege that de Lesseps had previously violated her probation by failing “to provide sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings” to her West Palm Beach-based probation officer. According to the papers, de Lesseps had only provided documentation from five meetings despite being ordered to go to two per week.

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” according to the documents. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.

De Lesseps told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement after the report was made public, “I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle.”

“I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle,” she continued.

Just last Friday, de Lesspes denied violating her probation, requesting that a Palm Beach County, Florida, judge turn over evidence of her alleged failed drug test results as well as police reports, witness statements, testimonies, or expert statements in the case.

Meanwhile, an insider close to de Lesseps told PEOPLE that the countess turned cabaret singer “takes this all very seriously.”

“She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course,” the source said. “She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”