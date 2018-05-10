Luann de Lesseps Says She 'Almost Thinks That Somebody Slipped Me Something' on Night of Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is sharing more details about the hours leading up to her arrest last December.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York star — who was arrested for disorderly intoxication on Christmas Eve —appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and explained to the host that she “drank more than [she] usually would” that evening.

“So, I was going to a wedding in Chile,” de Lesseps, 52, told Dr. Oz. “Friends of mine, their daughter was getting married in Chile, so I planned to go down to fly from Miami.”

She continued: “And so I checked into the Colony, to make a long story short. I had a rosé at lunch with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal. And then there were some people there that were fans, so they sent me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

De Lesseps went on to share that they also had “not one martini but two” that night.

“So, by the time I get back to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know,” explained de Lesseps. “I got to tell you, Dr. Oz… that’s kind of a regular kind of thing. You know what I mean? In terms of the drinking path that I was on.”

“So I almost think that somebody slipped me something because I don’t remember a thing after that,” she added.

Luann de Lesseps and Dr. Oz

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

What she remembers next is the police arriving at the hotel.

“So they come after me and I was drunk, so I wasn’t equipped to handle it,” she told Dr. Oz. “And I got scared and I ran like a child to the bathroom. Okay. And so I locked myself in the bathroom and then [the police officer] tried to open the door and he opened the door and then I closed the door and it hit him in the forehead. So that’s battery that I did on a police officer.”

“Yes. It’s all true. It’s ridiculous, but it’s true. And I feel so terrible, because it’s so not me,” De Lesseps said acknowledging why she was charged with intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Drank 7 Drinks a Day Before Her Arrest — and Has Lost 8 Lbs. Since Getting Sober

As to whether she considers herself an alcoholic, she said: “You know, it’s a good question. I don’t really know. I think that I’m a self-medicator, that’s for sure. I think that I was using alcohol to numb my pain and my emotions until it didn’t work for me anymore, until it got me into a lot of trouble.”

RELATED VIDEO: Luann de Lesseps Checks Herself into Alcohol Treatment Center After Palm Beach Arrest

In April, de Lesseps shared with PEOPLE her decision to check into rehab days after her arrest.

“I couldn’t continue living the way that I was living. The only place where I felt like I was going to be okay was rehab,” explained the reality star, who canceled her New Year’s Eve plans to vacation in South America and headed to an undisclosed facility to get help.

“I needed to be surrounded by people who had the same issues I was having. Rehab was a godsend,” said de Lesseps, who said she wasn’t upset that she was arrested.

In fact, she’s “grateful” for what happened.

“Unless I was humiliated publicly, I don’t think I would have done anything,” shared de Lesseps. “This was a warning. It was meant to happen so that I could take a step back and look at myself in a different way. I’m grateful to the universe for making me change my life.”

Luann de Lesseps Rob Kim/WireImage for Life & Style

RELATED: RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Says Her Arrest Cost Her Friends — and Boyfriends

On Dec. 24, 2017, de Lesseps was arrested for disorderly intoxication after she ended up in the wrong hotel room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, and clashed with officers who arrived on the scene. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.

Following her arrest, de Lesseps — who had tied the knot to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on Dec. 31, 2016 — released a statement saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.”

She added: “I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”