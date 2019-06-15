Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About RHONY Argument with Bethenny Frankel Over Her Sobriety

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her explosive argument with Bethenny Frankel over her sobriety.

“We’re good,” de Lesseps, 54, told PEOPLE at the premiere party for the music video for her new single “Feelin’ Jovani” on Thursday.

“It was a rough spot, and what she said to me was very rough. But I don’t think it was about me. I think there were a lot of things that were mixed up in there that came out at me, but not about me. She’s been through a lot,” de Lesseps said of Frankel, 48.

On Wednesday‘s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the women’s trip to Miami turned sour when they noticed that de Lesseps seemed more focused on herself and her cabaret than engaging with the rest of the group.

Things came to a head at dinner when the women attempted to talk to de Lesseps about how she’s coming off as “insensitive” and self-centered.

“Sometimes I feel like my relationship with you is more important than your relationship with me,” said Barbara Kavovit.

“It’s not my fault,” replied de Lesseps.

But when de Lesseps mocks Tinsley Mortimer for slurring her words after she tries to stick up for Kavovit, all hell broke loose. Frankel called her “insufferable.”

“You are intolerable,” added Frankel. “You never change. You dined out on your sobriety, you’re dining out.”

The intense altercation proved to be hard to watch for many viewers, leaving many wondering if the ladies will ever be friends again.

Although de Lesseps explained she was very hurt, she admitted to Page Six that she was a bit “self-absorbed.”

“I was really hurt because I don’t feel like the girls really understood how difficult it was for me to stay sober that trip,” de Lesseps told the outlet.

“It was really tough for me because there was a lot of drinking going on and, yeah I was totally — what’s the world I’m looking for? Self-absorbed — because I needed to be at that point in my life to protect myself” she added.

During the argument, Frankel accused de Lesseps of turning her back on her after her boyfriend Dennis Shields died.

“Let me explain something to you clearly: Dennis helped you with your case 100 percent. When’s the last time you asked me how I feel about it?” Frankel said. “It’s unnerving. The truth hurts.”

“I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose,” she cried. “You never checked in on Dennis, not once!”

Frankel also went on to describe in detail everything she’s done for de Lesseps following her intervention.

“Every day it’s about you!” says Frankel. “I took weeks of my life for you! I had lawyers come to your house on a Sunday, I spoke to your kids, I sat outside your driveway to make sure you didn’t drive your car, you almost crashed your boat and killed your friends.”

“You left the f—— rehab that I got you for free two weeks early,” she added.

When de Lesseps claims she left early for “work,” Frankel broke down.

“It was cabaret!” she screamed. “You’re a sicko! For cabaret, you left two weeks early! I got it for free, you’re sick.”

While the ladies made it clear that they’re tired of hearing about the cabaret, de Lesseps has no plans of leaving show business anytime soon.

“That’s where I thrive the most and where I don’t want to drink because I get so much pleasure and joy doing my shows,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE after admitting she violated the terms of her probation last month. “It makes me happy.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.