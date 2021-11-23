Luann de Lesseps on a Potential RHONY Cast Shakeup: 'I Can't See Any Reason' Why I Wouldn't Return

Luann de Lesseps, who has been on RHONY since its 2008 debut, opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about her future with the Bravo hit

Don't worry Real Housewives of New York City fans, the Countess isn't going anywhere — if it's up to her, that is.

Luann de Lesseps tells PEOPLE that she has every intention of returning for the next season of the Bravo hit, despite ongoing rumors of a major cast shakeup in the works.

"I love the show and I've been on it for a long time," de Lesseps tells PEOPLE in this week's issue while discussing her new alcohol-free Fosé Rosé brand. "I can't see any reason why I wouldn't be on the show next season."

De Lesseps has been a part of the series since its 2008 debut. But the reality star knows she can't stick around forever. As to her eventual departure, she says, "I'll cross that bridge when I get to it."

"People are like, 'Are you going to stay on for another season?' Et cetera," she adds. "We'll see."

But once she does eventually move on, De Lesseps says she has some ideas as to where she hopes to take her career in the future.

"I love so much being creative with my cabaret and I love my work in television. I've been at it a long time, even before the Housewives. I used to work for Italian television," she says.

"[I want] to keep on being active, to keep working in television and to enjoy a thriving cabaret career," she continues. "I do love performing, I do love the live interaction with the fans, and I love the creative aspect of putting together a cabaret show. If I can do this for many years to come, that would be such a gift."

As for what's next? She is launching her new Fosé Rosé brand, which promises to deliver the same rosé taste in an alcohol-free package. "It's low calorie, it's delicious, it has euphorics that make you feel good," she adds. "It's amazing."

Fans can also catch the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer on Peacock's new Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff series. Prior to filming, de Lesseps says she "didn't know what to expect" from her castmates.

"It was really cool to travel with a group of women from each franchise and to get to know them and to bond with them," she says. "It feels different from the New York Housewives in that we break the fourth wall. We talk about what it's like being on our own franchises as well, and all that comes with it."