Luann de Lesseps Gifts Fans New Holiday Song and Music Video — Featuring Her RHONY Castmates!

The Bravo star dropped her new single "What Do I Want For Christmas?" on Friday

Luann de Lesseps is giving Mariah Carey a run for her money this holiday season.

The Countess, 56, dropped her new single "What Do I Want For Christmas?" on Friday, featuring fun cameos from de Lesseps' Real Housewives of New York City castmates.

In the accompanying music video, the RHONY ladies are dressed to the nines as they sing and dance around together. Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney each score their own solo.

De Lesseps describes the new track as a "fun, catchy song," and joked that she included the entire RHONY cast "so nobody could bitch at me."

"It's just light and cheerful," she said Friday on Barstool Sports' Chicks In The Office podcast. "And of course, it's all about my relationship with the women [on the show and] my relationship with the world. My love of cabaret. So it feels really [like] a lot of fun."

The Bravo star's new single comes as she prepares to kick off her holiday-themed cabaret tour, A Very Countess Christmas.

De Lesseps' tour will begin Nov. 30 at the iconic Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City and conclude Dec. 28 at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, Florida.

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer, who has been doing cabaret since 2018, is "thrilled" to be getting back onstage.

"It's just great to be back and performing live and onstage. I love it, to have the fans there and feel that love. And it's the holidays, so there's so much to celebrate," she said on Chicks In The Office. "I'm going to be in D.C., I'm going to be in Boston, I'm going to be in Florida. I've got a lot of dates coming up in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, Minneapolis, New Jersey. I'm doing a lot of shows and I'm just thrilled."

De Lesseps promised fans in attendance will be "in for a fun evening."

"It's just a lot of fun. We're finally back being able to celebrate together," she said. "Celebrating the holidays is something for me that I'm so excited about."