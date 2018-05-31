Real Housewives of New York City fans have known it was comting all season. But in the final moments of Wednesday’s all-new episode, viewers got to finally see one of Luann de Lesseps‘ darkest days play out on reality TV as she found herself arrested for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Florida, on Christmas Eve.

The scene, shown on the Bravo program in video that was captured by officers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department on the scene, was a tough one to watch.

De Lesseps struggled with deputies and threatened to kill them in the clip. At one point, the 53-year-old mother of two slipped out of handcuffs in the back of a police vehicle and tried to exit the car, telling cops, “I’ve done nothing wrong” and asking them to “let me out, please.”

“Don’t touch me,” she yelled at one officer. “I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”

Luann de Lesseps

Later, in a Palm Beach County courtroom, local news footage showed the reality star being charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant (she’s since plead not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February).

“Luann, you need to hire a lawyer,” the judge told de Lesseps. “These are serious charges. I don’t know if you have drinking problem, but stop drinking.”

After de Lesseps’ arrest, she told PEOPLE that that being in Palm Beach nearly a year after she wed now-ex Tom D’Agostino in the Florida destination “brought up long-buried emotions.”

But it could have been more than just being in the same place.

As viewers saw Wednesday night, days before de Lesseps left for Palm Beach, she learned that D’Agostino was dating someone else.

“You’ve moved on pretty good, sunshine. No grass growing on your feet,” costar Bethenny Frankel told de Lesseps before spilling the news about D’Agostino. “And he has some busted up, banged up girlfriend. That’s what I heard.”

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino

Shocked, de Lesseps admitted she didn’t know that. They had, after all, only split months earlier after being married for just seven months.

“He has no girlfriend,” Ramona Singer said while making eyes at Frankel and trying to save the conversation. “He had a different girlfriend every night!”

“Sorry Luann, I really thought you knew,” said Frankel, who had ironically been the one to break the news of D’Agostino’s infidelity to de Lesseps before they got married.

Luann de Lesseps

Not one to let the girls see her sweat, De Lesseps remained strong. “Darling, it’s history. I don’t want to talk about it,” she said, later explaining, “I’m so happy. I feel like I have a clean slate and I’m writing my own story.”

She was less kind in her confessional interview, though.

“Tom should be living under a rock right now,” de Lesseps said. “He knows that all the women know him and he’s out and about parading around another girlfriend and I can’t believe how fast he’s moved on.”

“It’s like, ‘Really dude? Lay low, dick!’ ” she joked.

Luann de Lesseps

In the wake of de Lesseps’ arrest, she went to rehab and has since remained sober.

The choice has lost de Lesseps friends. “I just have to avoid certain people,” she told PEOPLE in April. “I lost a lot of drinking buddies. Let’s put it that way. But you know what, that’s okay. I have room for the good ones.”

Ultimately, she’s found a silver lining in it all.

“Unless I was humiliated publicly, I don’t think I would have done anything,” she said. “This was a warning. It was meant to happen so that I could take a step back and look at myself in a different way. I’m grateful to the universe for making me change my life.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.