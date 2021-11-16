Luann de Lesseps Jokes Ramona Singer Was 'Uncool' on Ultimate Girls Trip: 'No Surprise There'

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered Monday on Peacock

Luann de Lesseps is dishing on her experience working on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In an interview with E! News on Tuesday, de Lesseps opened up about her new costars, including who she thought was the most "uncool" during filming.

"I gotta say, Ramona off with a bang being uncool," the Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, joked. "No surprise there."

The TV personality said shooting RHUGT "was a nice change" from the typical Housewives trip.

"I got to know some of the ladies I didn't really know well. It was nice to change it up," she continued. "I didn't know Kyle [Richards] very well, and so I was pleasantly surprised because she's hysterical and so much fun. I would walk by her room and I'd catch her under her breath going, 'Money can't buy you class.' It was the funniest thing in the world."

"And Kenya [Moore], I didn't really know Kenya well, so I was the most trepidatious about her because I heard, you know, that she can be shady and she's a drama queen and all that, but I ended up getting along really well with her," de Lesseps added. "And so it was a pleasant surprise."

Meanwhile, Singer definitely stirred up trouble on the new Peacock series. In the first episode alone, Melissa Gorga told sister-in-law Teresa Giudice that Singer allegedly mocked her intelligence.

"Kyle called me while I was packing and she said she spoke to Ramona, and that Ramona called you 'The Scarecrow,'" Gorga, 42, said. "She was saying basically the scarecrow has no brain."

Singer, 64, also had a heated exchange with Moore, 50, when the group flew to Turks & Caicos. At the time, Singer said she realized her marriage to ex-husband Mario Singer was over when she flirted with another man.

Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Spinoff Series Credit: Peacock

Moore then questioned the timeline of the flirtation, leading Singer to scream: "Yeah, because I was getting f------ divorced, bitch."

"Excuse me?" Moore said as Singer replied, "You don't understand anything I say!"

Moore then called Singer's behavior "unacceptable."

"What you're not going to do on this trip is call me a bitch," she continued. "I don't know how f----- up you are in New York, but bitch, we're not going to do this."

The cast also took issue with Singer over her claiming an incorrect room in the vacation home.

"I'm so used to being embarrassed by Ramona that it kind of doesn't faze me anymore," de Lesseps told the cameras afterward. "So it's kind of nice to see her getting called out, finally. Karma's a bitch."

Singer did, however, apologize for her "bad delivery [and] bad behavior" when the group gathered for dinner.