Countess Luann is back with new music!

On Thursday, Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps dropped the music video for her new song “Feelin’ Jovani.” The song marks her fourth single.

Along with de Lesseps herself, the glamorous, cabaret-inspired video also features Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Rinna — and even includes a cameo from Andy Cohen!

The music video begins with a Charlie’s Angels-inspired scene, showing de Lesseps, Bailey and Rinna posing for a photoshoot as they get a phone call from Cohen. “Good morning, Housewives,” he says. “Luann, Lisa, Cynthia, how are you feeling?”

“We’re feeling Jovani!” they all respond in unison.

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps and Lisa Rinna Josef Jasso

In the video, de Lesseps wears an extensive collection of evening gowns as she speak-sings lyrics like “Statement necklace/Reckless flair/You can’t take me anywhere” and “Can’t escape this party scene/Hell with Countess/Now I’m queen.” The chorus of the song then repeats the phrase “Feelin’ Jovani.”

The lyrics of the song appear to be a reference to de Lesseps’ former feud with RHONY costar Dorinda Medley.

While attending de Lesseps’s first cabaret show, Medley got upset that her boyfriend, John Mahdessian, was not invited to attend, especially after Medley was responsible for outfitting the Countess and Friends star with free outfits and evening gowns from Jovani for her big night.

Then, during the cabaret show, Medley was filmed heckling de Lesseps by yelling out “Jovani” multiple times during her performance.

“I hear Dorinda yelling out, ‘Oh yeah, that’s another Jovani number.’ Yeah, you gave me a showroom to go to and the dresses fit me like a glove,” de Lesseps previously said of the night. “Don’t throw your jealous energy up here on stage with me. No no, girlfriend. I got this.”

“Feelin’ Jovani” is de Lesseps’ fourth single, following 2010’s “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” 2011’s “Chic, C’est la Vie” and 2015’s “Girl Code.”

Along with the video, de Lesseps also partnered with Jovani to create a limited-edition, cabaret-inspired sparkly bomber jacket. She can be seen rocking the jacket during the shopping spree scene of the music video.