Luann de Lesspes has said that a lawsuit filed against her over an $8 million house sale from her first husband Alexandre de Lesseps and their children contributed to her relapse back in July.

But after a return to rehab, the Real Housewives of New York City star has embraced sober living — and she told PEOPLE that she’s since reunited with her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, and son, Noel de Lesseps.

“Things between my kids and I are going great,” Luann, 53, said in late August, following her sold-out performance of her hit cabaret show #CountessAndFriends at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “Everything is cool.”

Luann de Lesseps

The Countess was able to cool tensions by not selling her home in Sag Harbor — a potential sale Alexandre, Victoria and Noel were trying to prevent her from doing with their suit.

“I’m keeping my house in the Hamptons, so that took the heat off,” she said. “And I also purchased a home upstate — a smaller one that I love.”

That doesn’t mean that her ex has dropped the case yet, though Luann is confident it will be soon behind them. “The story continues between us, but not the children,” she explained. “That’s all that matters to me. We’ll work things out.”

News broke of the lawsuit back in July, with court documents obtained by The Blast alleging that Luann breached a stipulation of settlement in her divorce by failing to create a trust “for the benefit of her two children.”

The judgment in her divorce required Alexandre to give the deed of the former couple’s marital residence in Bridgehampton, New York, to Luann — who agreed to create a trust for her two children. Luann was also required to “fund the trust with an undivided one-half interest in and to the Marital Residence,” the documents read.

But that trust was “never created,” the lawsuit alleged. Instead, Luann sold the residence in November 2014 for $8 million and used the earnings to purchase a home in Southampton, New York, for $3.1 million.

According to the settlement, if the marital home was sold, “the entire net proceeds of the sale may at any time prior to the termination of the Trust, be reinvested by [Luann] to purchase another residence, provided that the children shall continue to be the owners, in Trust, of an undivided one-half interest in said property.”

The documents alleged that Luann had “never, since her purchase of the Premises, created the Trust or conveyed to her children, in Trust, an undivided one-half interest in the Premises.”

She then threatened to sell her home “for more than fifty percent its present value and leave Suffolk County with the proceeds … so that she may purchase, for herself alone, a luxury home in upstate New York,” the documents claim.

In addition to preventing Luann from selling her Sag Harbor home, the lawsuit is seeking for Luann to abide by the judgment.

Luann de Lesseps

While she waits to wrap that up, Luann is staying busy with her acclaimed #CountessAndFriends show.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer is returning to Feinstein’s/54 Below, where her show premiered, on Sept. 10. Other shows are expected before the end of the year.

As for the fear of relapsing, she isn’t worried.

“I’m in a really good place,” Luann told PEOPLE. “I don’t feel like drinking. I’m committed to my sobriety. I want it more than anything.”

“I have temptations and I go, ‘Wait, that’s the old Luann.’ Because you’re so trained … it’s like second-hand. But I feel like I’m in the driver’s seat now,” she added. “I feel free of the shackles of alcohol. Not to say it’s not a struggle, but for the moment, I don’t feel like drinking at all. It’s this new freedom and I love my freedom.”