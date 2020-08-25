Luann de Lesseps Didn’t See Ramona Singer Shut Down RHONY Scene: 'Too Busy Getting a Lap Dance'

"She overreacted Ramona, once again," Luann de Lesseps said of Ramona Singer telling Bravo to put the cameras down at her birthday party

Luann de Lesseps says she was too busy "having a good time" to notice how upset Ramona Singer was during her 63rd birthday party, which aired this season on The Real Housewives of New York City.

De Lesseps, 55, opened up about Singer's dramatic bash, explaining that she felt her costar "overreacted" when demanding a production shutdown. As viewers recall, Singer got upset with Leah McSweeney for drunkenly dancing in a suggestive manner, even though the other ladies were in on the fun, too. Singer even threatened to quit the show if the cameras didn't stop rolling.

"I didn't even see Ramona doing that," de Lesseps told host Amanda Hirsch on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "I was too busy getting a lap dance [by Leah]. I had no idea that she was trying to shut down the show on the other side of the party."

"I was clueless," de Lesseps continued, adding: "I was enjoying Leah and having a good time. She overreacted, Ramona, once again."

De Lesseps also pointed out how Singer didn't reprimand Sonja Morgan, who broke a glass tray at the event by stomping on it with her heels, like she did with McSweeney, 37.

"Sonja is breaking up the joint and [Ramona] doesn't say [anything] to her," de Lesseps said.

As for why Singer reacted so harshly to newcomer McSweeney, 37, but gave old pal Morgan, 56, a pass? De Lesseps credited Singer's maternal instincts.

"I think it's, you know, it's protective mothers, seeing her daughter misbehave ... in her eyes," the cabaret singer said.

Image zoom Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps at Ramona Singer's birthday party Bravo

Tensions between Singer and McSweeney continued after the dancing debacle; Singer began gossiping about the fashion designer's mental health, telling Morgan that she should not mix medication and alcohol. (McSweeney addressed her bipolar II disorder diagnosis in a 2016 Hypebae essay).

McSweeney found out about what Singer had been saying and confronted her during their girls trip to Mexico.

"I really don't have that much to say for once in my life except that I'm really disappointed that you would talk about my depression issues behind my back as a way to belittle me when I've actually overcome all of them," McSweeney told Singer on RHONY.

Singer has since expressed remorse.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month, Singer said she "absolutely" regrets gossiping about McSweeney's bipolar II disorder.

"I actually feel that Leah, the fact that she was able to write this article showed so much courage and guts and I just wish her the best on her journey," Singer said.