RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Talks Deciding to Drink Again After Remaining Sober for Probation

Luann de Lesseps is opening up about her experience with sobriety and how she tackled the decision to drink again.

De Lesseps then clarified that at the time the show was filmed, she "had to be sober because I was on probation," admitting that it was actually a "heavy thing to live with."

"If I had a drink, I could go to jail," the 55-year-old said.

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through," the reality star continued.

De Lesseps then revealed that when it came time to chose whether or not to drink again, the decision came down to her own state of mind.

"When I got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not and I felt in a good place and I felt I was back in the driver’s seat," she told Cohen, adding, "Now I don’t have anybody watching over my shoulder except for me. I got through it and thank god."

The reality star's WWHL appearance came one day after she joined her fellow RHONY costars to film the show's season 12 reunion — Bravo's first in-person reunion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the stars documented the reunion news on Instagram, including Singer, 63, who blasted de Lesseps, 55, and Morgan, 56, for being late to the taping.

"So I'm here at the studio waiting to film. But guess what? Guess who's an hour late? Sonja Morgan and Luann," Singer, wearing a mask, said in a video on her Instagram Story. "I mean, really girls? This is so disrespectful. The fact that we could do a reunion in person was so incredible, they have such great staff here, and they're holding us up by a whole entire hour. If I can get up, you sure as hell can get up, and I'm so upset with them."

De Lesseps also posted throughout the day on her Instagram Story, sharing glimpses of the expansive venue.

"Best reunion yet," she wrote.

Cohen, who hosted the reunion, teased the news with his followers, sharing a picture of himself suited up, note cards and mask at the ready.

He also posted a selfie with de Lesseps from the taping.

"That's a WRAP!" he wrote. "Thanks to our incredible crew who helped us execute this reunion safely. And thanks to Lu for wearing a mask of her own lips! #RHONYReunion #LuAndImproved #YaHabibi."