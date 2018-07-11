Luann de Lesseps Is Dating Her Agent: 'Their Chemistry Was Instant,' Source Says

Luann de Lesseps is seeing someone new.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is dating her agent, Richard Super, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

“She’s smitten but taking it slowly after her recent divorce,” a friend close to the pair, who was recently spotted at Nobu in L.A., tells PEOPLE about de Lesseps, 53.

“He was getting divorced when she met him. He filed for divorce before they were introduced,” the source says about Super, who met de Lesseps through a mutual friend.

Super — who joined The Gersh Agency in the comedy department in January 2017, according to Deadline — has “been navigating lots of new opportunities” for de Lesseps, who has “done 16 cabaret shows all over the country with more requests flooding in,” the source explains.

“It’s all very new, but like most things with Luann, it’s been all-consuming. They only started working together a few months ago. He was reluctant to sign her at first because of The Housewives, but her work ethic surprised him in many ways and sealed the deal. They’ve been a great team since,” a second source tells PEOPLE.

“Their chemistry was instant. He’s very aggressive and she goes toe-to-toe with him. You can tell they’re having a lot of fun together,” says the second source, who adds that, “they’re very hot and heavy together.”

The second source shares, “Luann’s happy to have something lighthearted in her life after all the drama of the past year. And his marriage was over before they met, so it’s been good for him to move on.”

De Lesseps’ new relationship comes nearly a year after her divorce from ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. was finalized.

She wed D’Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in a lavish, three-day celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by several friends of the bride from the Housewives franchise. The couple announced their split in August 2017.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

De Lesseps later told PEOPLE that “this has been one of the toughest times of my life.”

A year after tying the knot with D’Agostino, de Lesseps was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida, and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. (She’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February.)

She later apologized for the incident, admitting that being back in Palm Beach for the first time since she wed D’Agostino before divorcing him seventh months later had “brought up long-buried emotions.”

She entered a treatment facility and began focusing on her personal wellbeing.

Ahead of the July 4 holiday, the Bravo star spent time with her first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, to whom she was married for 16 years, and their two kids — Noel and Victoria — and celebrated six months of sobriety.

“Greatest reunion ever!” she captioned a photo, taken in Sag Harbor, New York, of her and the Count.

“Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings!” she continued. “Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

De lesseps, who debuted her #CountessAndFriends cabaret show at New York City’s Feinstein’s/54 Below in February, will be performing at the Paramount on Aug. 4 and the Borgata on Aug. 24; tickets are available on CountessLuann.com.

