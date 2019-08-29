Luann de Lesseps Reveals She's Completed Probation: 'Humbled and Grateful for This Life Lesson'

Luann de Lesseps has officially completed her yearlong probation.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, shared a handwritten note on Instagram on Wednesday that expressed her gratitude and happiness at completing her probation.

“Hi my friends, I’m happy to say after a difficult year…I’ve made it through!” she wrote. “I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life.”

“Wish me luck!” the Bravo star added. “Thank you for your undying support over the year. Love always, Luann.”

Fellow RHONY star, Ramona Singer, who accused de Lesseps of drinking during the reunion in July, expressed her support in the comments, writing, “So proud 💙💙💙💙.”

De Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest, battery of an officer and making threats against a public service. She entered rehab after her arrest, and again in July of last year, which caused her to miss the RHONY season 10 reunion.

In May, she was briefly arrested after she violated her probation that stemmed from her 2017 arrest. During her court appearance in Palm Beach, she admitted to the allegations, which prompted the judge to add three more terms to her probation: weekly call-in counseling sessions, monthly psychiatric sessions and a breathalyzer that must be kept in in her car, according to the court documents obtained by The Blast.

Probation officers claimed in a report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections and obtained by The Blast that de Lesseps had violated her probation twice — once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings and again by failing an alcohol test.

Image zoom Luann Splash News

RELATED: RHONY‘s Luann de Lesseps Reflects on Her Arrest: ‘I Paid Very Dearly for One Very Big Mistake’

De Lesseps pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Though de Lesseps appeared to complete her community service, probation officers claimed in their report that de Lesseps failed her alcohol test and later admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

In response, de Lesseps was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the documents stated. She was “also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

Image zoom Luann Splash News

The cabaret star addressed her legal troubles on Watch What Happens Live in July, explaining to host Andy Cohen that she was near the end of her probation and ready to move forward.

“The outcome was that I got stricter probation rules until the end of August, so I’m almost done,” she said. “Then this will be behind me, 100 percent. But I paid very dearly, for the last year, for one very big mistake.”

“I’ll be glad to put it behind me and I feel like I really learned a lot about myself in this year,” she said. “It’s been more than a year. I look at it right now as kind of a blessing, believe it or not, because it really made me step back and take a look at my drinking, etc. I feel fortunate.”

De Lesseps is expected to return to RHONY season 12, which just faced a recent cast shake-up with Bethenny Frankel departing the series. The decision came as a shock to fans and her fellow costars.

Image zoom Bethenny and Luann Andrew Walker/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: Luann de Lesseps Says She Wishes Bethenny Frankel ‘Nothing but the Best’ After RHONY Departure

The day after Frankel’s departure was announced, de Lesseps shared her love for her fellow OG Housewife on Instagram.

“It’s been a great run with so many great memories,” wrote de Lesseps, captioning a photo of her and Frankel during a surprise appearance they had with Jennifer Lawrence on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2018. “Wishing @bethennyfrankel nothing but the best 😘.”

Though the two ladies have famously butted heads a few times, including last season, the two have mostly remained pals. Frankel was even instrumental in helping de Lesseps return to rehab for a second time in July 2018.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere next year.