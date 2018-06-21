RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Reveals She Ate a Bologna Sandwich in Prison: 'It Was So Sad'

Luann de Lesseps‘ Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida was a frightening experience for the mother of two. But months later, de Lesseps’ has been able to look back on the experience and find humor in some of her lowest moments — even laughing at the meal she was given during the night she spent in jail.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps recounted her darkest day to fellow Housewife Dorinda Medley, peeling back the curtain as to what happened after she was arrested.

“I had a sundress on, I had no shoes, no blanket, no water, no nothing,” she recalled. “They threw me a bologna sandwich, which was so crazy. You know the last time I had a bologna sandwich? Probably 40 years ago!”

“I took a big bite out of that and inside was the mustard packet,” de Lesseps said, with a laugh. “I pull out, it was almost like a dead fish hanging out of my mouth. It was just so pathetic and so sad.”

De Lesseps was visiting Palm Springs for the holidays when she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man. The pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel due to one too many cocktails and a mixup of what floor they were on, she said. When authorities approached her and asked her to leave, de Lesseps got confused and defiant.

Police said Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer. “Officer O’Leary then attempted to detain de Lesseps and remove her from the bathroom, at which time De Lesseps shoved Officer O’Leary with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door on Officer O’Leary face, striking him in the forehead. While de Lesseps was being placed in handcuffs she resisted by pushing and pulling away from Officer O’Leary and I,” the police report stated.

The incident, shown on the Bravo program in video that was captured by officers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department on the scene, was a tough one to watch.

“Don’t touch me,” de Lesseps can be heard yelling at one officer. “I’m gonna kill you. I’ll kill you. I will kill you.”

She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant (de Lesseps’ since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February).

After de Lesseps’ arrest, she told PEOPLE that that being in Palm Beach nearly a year after she wed now-ex Tom D’Agostino in the Florida destination “brought up long-buried emotions.”