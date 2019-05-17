RHONY Star Luann de Lesseps Denies Violating Probation, Asks Prosecutors for Proof

Luann de Lesseps is requesting that a Palm Beach County, Florida, judge turn over evidence of her alleged failed drug test results, weeks after she was accused of violating her probation twice.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, says she wants copies of prosecutors’ evidence in connection with her case, such as police reports, witness statements, testimonies, or expert statements in the case — including “results of physical or mental examinations and of scientific tests, experiments or comparisons.”

A rep for de Lesseps had no comment, but the cabaret singer is due back in court on Thursday for a hearing on her ongoing case.

De Lesseps pled guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017.

She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Though de Lesseps appeared to complete her community service, probation officers said in a report filed with the Florida Department of Corrections on April 24 that she had violated her probation twice — once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again by failing an alcohol test.

They said de Lesseps admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

In response, de Lesseps was “offered to immediately enroll in outpatient treatment and she declined due to her touring schedule,” the documents said. “The subject was also given the option to be fitted with an alcohol ankle monitoring device in which she declined stated that it is too intrusive.”

The documents also allege that de Lesseps had previously violated her probation by failing “to provide sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings” to her West Palm Beach-based probation officer. According to the papers, de Lesseps had only provided documentation from five meetings despite being ordered to go to two per week.

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” according to the documents. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.”

No decision has been made on how to proceed with the case yet, according to the documents.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement after the report was made public. “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to de Lesseps told PEOPLE that the countess “takes this all very seriously.”

“She’s remained positive and hopeful along this journey, and has already completed her community service and her MADD course,” the source said. “She continues to attend AA meetings on a regular basis, too. Her friends are all continuing to rally behind her, and know that sobriety is one day at a time.”

De Lesseps’ probation is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 28.