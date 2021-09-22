RHONY's Luann de Lesseps Announces New Holiday-Themed Cabaret Tour, A Very Countess Christmas

A Very Countess Christmas kicks off Nov. 30 in New York City

Luann de Lesseps is getting back on stage!

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, announced her new holiday-themed cabaret tour, A Very Countess Christmas, as well as her upcoming song, "What Do I Want For Christmas?"

The tour — which promises "plenty of fun, great music and, of course, surprises" — will kick off on Nov. 30 at 54 Below in New York City and run through late December, with the last show taking place in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 28.

"With 13 seasons of reality TV behind her, there's plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the girl herself," a release teases, adding, "It's time to dust off the diamonds and tiaras, because #AVeryCountessChristmas is one stylish night out."

Luann De Lesseps Luann de Lesseps cabaret show in 2018 | Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images

The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer has been doing cabaret since early 2018, when she first performed at Manhattan's 54 Below.

She previously opened up to PEOPLE about the importance of cabaret to her, noting back in June 2019 that it helped her remain sober.

"That's where I thrive the most and where I don't want to drink because I get so much pleasure and joy doing my shows," de Lesseps said at the time. "It makes me happy."

The full schedule for the star's upcoming shows is as follows:

11/30: 54 Below, New York, NY

12/1-3: 54 Below, New York, NY

12/4: Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake, MN

12/6-9: 54 Below, New York, NY

12/10: Lincoln Theater, Washington, D.C.

12/18: Wilbur Theater, Boston, MA

12/19: Paramount Theater, Huntington, NY

12/22: Count Basie Theater, Red Bank, NJ

12/26: Broward Center, Ft. Lauderdale, FL

12/27: HardRock, Orlando, FL