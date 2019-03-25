Luann de Lesseps Names RHONY Alum Alex McCord as Her Least Favorite Real Housewife Ever

Luann de Lesseps didn’t have much love for Alex McCord on Saturday night.

The Countess, 53, lobbed a jab at her former Real Housewives of New York City costar during the question and answer portion of her hit #CountessAndFriends cabaret, naming McCord her “least favorite Housewife, past or present.”

“Oh my God, and [her husband Simon van Kempen]? Oh my god…” de Lesseps said, while performing the acclaimed show to a sold-out house at the famed Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa‘s Music Box Theater in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

De Lesseps and McCord were both original Housewives when RHONY premiered in March 2008. McCord left the show after season 4, while de Lesseps has remained with the series, in some capacity, through its current eleventh season.

The two had their fair share of battles in front of the camera, including an iconic one that went down during a group trip to Morocco in season 4. After the vacation, de Lesseps and McCord came face to face, where de Lesseps famously insulted McCord’s “Herman Munster shoes.”

“They’re Louis Vuitton,” McCord said, prompting de Lesseps to tell her, “Well, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes.”

McCord, that same season, called de Lesseps a “thug in a cocktail dress” — adding at the season 4 reunion that de Lesseps was “vile, condescending, and nasty.” Van Kempen also often involved himself in disagreements with de Lesseps throughout his wife’s time as a Housewife.

Since exiting the Bravo series in 2011, McCord has spent much of her time away from the camera. She and van Kempen moved to his native country of Australia in late 2014 with their two children, Francois, 14, and Johan, 12.

The time down under has certainly cooled McCord’s feelings towards de Lesseps. In May 2017, she told Bravo’s Daily Dish that though the two were “never friends,” she doesn’t have any negative thoughts about the countess.

“I think that harboring ill will toward people, former castmates, that is just, why would you ever do that?” McCord said.

Meanwhile, de Lesseps remains on the road, touring her cabaret show.

She’s currently booked through September, with gigs lined up in Albany, Cleveland, Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Anaheim, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia, and more.

The high energy show features de Lesseps covering classic songs like “Fever” and “Something to Talk About,” as well as her hits like “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” “Girl Code (Don’t Be So Uncool)” and “Chic c’est La Vie” — the music video for which she filmed at The Borgata.

Her Q&A portion of the show often finds the mother of two at her most outspoken. For example, she gave advice to one fan going through a divorce.

“Take the high road,” said de Lesseps. “Don’t get down and dirty. Believe me, you’ll get out quicker and things will be easier. You get a lot with honey. Don’t be mean and nasty, if you can.”

“I’ve done it twice, so I have a little experience,” she joked.

Tickets for #CountessAndFriends are on sale now. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.