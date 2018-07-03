Luann de Lesseps Says She's 6 Months Sober as She Reunites with First Husband and Kids

Luann de Lesseps says she’s six months sober.

The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram to document the milestone day, which she spent in Sag Harbor, New York, with her first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps and their two kids, Noel and Victoria.

“Greatest reunion ever!” she captioned a photo of her and the Count. “Wonderful to spend the weekend with the kids and The Count. Also counting my blessings! Celebrating 6 months of sobriety! Happy 4th of July, everyone! @noeldelesseps @victoriadelesseps #onedayatatime #lovemyfamily #grateful #rhony #countess.”

De Lesseps, 53, was arrested last Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. (She’s since pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal in February.)

She later apologized for the incident, admitting that being back in Palm Beach for the first time since she tied the knot with Tom D’Agostino Jr. before divorcing him seventh months later had “brought up long-buried emotions.”

She entered a treatment facility and began focusing on her personal wellbeing.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, the Bravo star opened up about how she explained the arrest to her kids.

“I told my children I did something that I am not proud of, and I asked them to forgive me,” she said. “They were like, ‘We don’t care about that. We don’t care about what people think. We know who you are, and we love you and we’re here.’ They were great.”

Along with her kids, de Lesseps said she could count on her fellow Housewives to be there for her — regardless of the drama always being stirred up on screen.

“The Housewives can be really bitchy sometimes, but when push comes to shove and you’re down and you need to be picked up, the ladies were right there for me,” she said.

Despite what the incident cost her, de Lesseps said she found a silver lining and hasn’t resumed drinking.

“Unless I was humiliated publicly, I don’t think I would have done anything,” she said. “This was a warning. It was meant to happen so that I could take a step back and look at myself in a different way. I’m grateful to the universe for making me change my life.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.