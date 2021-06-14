Zach and Tori Roloff are reflecting on the pumpkin season at Roloff Farms

LPBW Sneak Peek: Zach and Tori Roloff Consider Moving to the Family Farm After Pumpkin Season

That's a wrap on another Roloff Farms pumpkin season!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff and his wife Tori discuss the end of the season with 4-year-old son Jackson.

"What was your favorite part of pumpkin season?" Tori, 30, asks her son, who replies. "Teeter! Teeter's my friend."

"Teeter is Jackson's pet chicken," Tori explains to the cameras, noting that Jackson calls all five of their chickens by the same name.

"What do you like to do at the farm?" she asks the toddler.

"I feed chickens, then a goat. Chickens then goat! Then put chickens back in the coop," he adorably shares.

Onto adult conversation, Tori tells Zach, 31, "I think pumpkin season went well this year."

"I thought it went well too," he says.

When Tori notes that the changes made during the previous season could be continued next year, Zach cautions that dad Matt might be making too many changes.

"I also don't want to make pumpkin season too big," he says. "He had some ideas at the very end that I'm like 'hold on here.' He wants to do this big expansion but if you expand you can never go back."

zach roloff, tori roloff Zach and Tori Roloff with their kids | Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

"I think that Zach has really stepped up to the plate this year, I think that he's taken more of an interest in pumpkin season, the farm - everything," Tori says in a confessional.

"There's moments that Zach definitely could have done more but it's hard when Matt is very controlling of pumpkin season and what happens during pumpkin season, but I think Zach needs to learn how to interject himself into pumpkin season and Matt needs to learn how to ask Zach to come help with pumpkin season and they have to find a balance between the two of them," she continues.

Then, the topic of their family moving to the farm comes up.

"Are you over moving to the farm after pumpkin season or are you still into it?" Tori asks, with no response from Zach. "I mean our house is very nice, I really like our house."