LPBW: Amy Roloff Says 'It's Getting Easier' Meeting with Ex Matt at Farm — but She's 'Guarded'

Amy and Matt Roloff are making positive strides in their relationship as exes.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Little People, Big World, the former couple sits down to discuss Amy's upcoming wedding to fiancé Chris Marek, to be held Aug. 28 at Roloff Farms — the property where she and Matt raised their four children. (They share twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.)

"When I come to the farm now and when I meet with Matt, I mean, it's getting easier, but I think I'll probably always be guarded and I think that is just, you know, 25 years of history," says Amy, who moved away from Roloff Farms last year (following her 2016 divorce from Matt) and into her own home, which she shares with Chris. "But it's just wildflowers — what can go wrong?"

In a joint interview, Matt, 59, and Amy, 56, share how they're feeling as the big day approaches.

"I'm excited to host Amy's wedding and excited for her and for Chris," says Matt, as Amy chimes in, "I still feel it's a little weird — being on my ex's property now. But I'm appreciative that we were able to make it work and happen."

While chatting with Matt, Amy says she's getting excited for the nuptials and already has a caterer and photographer booked.

Showing Amy the different varieties of flowers that he can plant at the farm, Matt says he was "going to lean a little heavy towards a custom mix and go for stuff that blooms a little later," since the wedding will be "slightly late in the season" for some of the blooms.

After Matt brings up California poppies, Amy — who likes daisies and isn't leaning towards a particular color palette — notes that the orange flowers might "die out early. They definitely come back," she says, but adds that "they may work."

Seeming surprised by Amy's flexibility, Matt asks: "When did you get so low maintenance?"

"I always have been low maintenance, Matt. Always," she tells him, as he responds: "Well, it's shockingly low."

Though Matt denies to a producer that there has been any awkwardness in helping plan the wedding with his ex, he anticipates that tension is on the horizon.

"The awkwardness is yet to come," Matt tells cameras. "No fireworks yet. But knowing Amy and me, there's an explosion ahead and something is going to go kaboom!"

Reflecting on their discussion about flowers, Matt says he "appreciated" that Amy was relaxed about it. "That's going to make it easier. If she came in hot, you know, she doesn't want the bridezilla label, that kind of stuff. She knows that I'll be the first one to go right there."

In her own confessional, Amy reflects on past conversations during her marriage to Matt — and how different they could have been.

"It feels funny to have these type of conversations with Matt, not only because it's my ex but I go back in memory and it's like, 'Man, we could have had a lot of these conversations go a whole lot more easier,'" Amy admits.

"I think part of the reason that we may seem like we're a little bit more at ease with each other is because Matt doesn't need to be accountable to anybody," she adds. "And then I don't have to worry so much about what's happening, and I don't feel like I'm shut down."