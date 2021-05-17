"Leaving the farm was a difficult process for me. I knew that after the divorce became final, there were going to be some major changes," Amy Roloff says in a Little People, Big World sneak peek

LPBW: Amy Roloff Contemplates Matt's Offer to Buy Her Out from Farm — It 'Was 30 Years of My Life'

After spending three decades of her life on the family farm, Amy Roloff may soon be saying goodbye to it forever.

"Matt approached me on this second time to buy me out and this was definitely a better time because now that I'm in my new house, there's not as much grey area anymore. It's like, this was this chapter. I have no part in the farm with this chapter. It's changed," Amy, 56, tells cameras.

While enjoying a meal with her friends, Amy discusses the possibility of Matt's proposal.

"Now we'll see what this proposal ends up doing. But, you know, I'm okay," she says. "I got sad and emotional and fried, you know, in the beginning because I thought, 'Man, this farm was 30 years of my life.' That's pretty much half my life."

Talking over the process of a divorce and the emotions that arise from it, one in particular resonates with Amy. "Especially fear 'cause, you know, like, what do I do now?" she tells her pals. "So much of that was a part of my life is now gone."

As seen throughout the seasons of LPBW, Amy and Matt, 59, raised their four (now grownup) children — twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24 — on the Oregon farm. The former couple divorced in 2016.

Little People, Big World Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff | Credit: TLC

"Leaving the farm was a difficult process for me. I knew that after the divorce became final, there were going to be some major changes. But it was a lot harder than I thought," Amy says to the cameras.

But now that she's living off of the farm and settling into her own space with fiancé Chris Marek, Amy seems more open to the offer.

"Now that I'm in my own place and I'm off the farm, I think making the decision of a buyout has been easier because I don't have as many emotions tied to it," she says.

Ultimately, "I just really want to make sure I'm making the right decision for me and that I'm happy about it in the end."