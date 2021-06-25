LPBW: Amy Roloff and Fiancé Chris Marek Officially Choose Roloff Farms as Their Wedding Venue

"This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there," says Amy Roloff

Amy Roloff officially has a wedding venue!

Come Aug. 28, the Little People, Big World star will tie the knot with Chris Marek on Roloff Farms, she reveals in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of the hit TLC series.

"Chris and I have made the final decision on the wedding venue and we're getting married at Roloff Farms," Amy, 56, tells cameras, explaining that she and Chris "weighed our options" and looked at other locations before deciding on the farm, which solely belongs to ex-husband Matt Roloff.

As to what led to the engaged couple's final decision of their Aug. 28 ceremony location, Amy says that "COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A," she explains.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | Credit: TLC

Last year, Amy moved away from Roloff Farms following her 2016 divorce from Matt. After raising four children with her ex - twins Jeremy and Zach, both 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24 - on the property and running pumpkin season for years, Amy said goodbye to the land she long called home.

"This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there," Amy tells Chris as they discuss their wedding plans in the kitchen of their new home.

Though Amy still has mixed emotions from her time on the farm, Chris is hopeful that when their special day arrives, his bride-to-be will be able to reflect on the happy times she created.

"Well hun, I'm hoping when we do that you'll remember the good years, the good times you had there," he says. "Aren't there a lot of good memories?"

"There are," says Amy, as Chris reminds her: "That's what you want to focus on."

"I feel good about the farm now. But I needed to go through the process for me," Amy tells cameras.

"The mix of emotions is definitely on Amy's side for obvious reasons, you know?" says Chris. "I don't discount that."

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | Credit: TLC

But before any further planning can begin, Amy wants to put some things in writing to avoid any possible misunderstandings with her ex Matt.

"I want to write up a general like, proposal or an agreement. I don't want to be arguing with Matt. I just want everyone to have an understanding," she tells Chris. "Because, you know, it's on his place now. So I think that's what I worry about, that it gets complicated - it gets weird!" She adds: "I don't want to have to deal with that."

When Chris asks if she'd like him to "deal with [Matt]," Amy expresses her concern about her fiancé and ex-husband becoming friends.

"That's what I'm worried about having it at the farm. What are you going to get yourself into? I mean, it's okay to talk to him and all that - don't become best friends," she says.

Matt Roloff Roloff family photo in 2019 | Credit: Matt Roloff/ Instagram

Chris then asks if she'd have an issue with him and Matt, 59, creating a friendship.

"I mean, you know, best friends is kinda strong, but would it bother you if we became friends?" he says.

"A little bit, yeah," she admits. "That just feels very weird and strange to me."

"I hope that doesn't happen - he's my ex. It's like, what?" Amy tells cameras.