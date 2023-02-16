Actors Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiana Madeira on Romantic Surprise Engagement: 'The Biggest Blessing'

Actors Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiana Madeira's 2020 engagement is straight out of a romantic comedy.

Back in 2020, Adams-Gray had been filming Power Book II: Ghost when Madeira — who is best known for starring in the Fear Street movie series and Trinkets — relocated to New York City to be with him. Making the most of the moment, Adams-Gray took their relationship one step further and surprised his love with a storybook proposal.

The actress arrived at Adams-Gray's apartment to find stargazer lilies that led a path into the living room where a giant cardboard box sat.

As Justin Timberlake's love song "Not a Bad Thing" played in the background, she opened the box and find Adams-Gray hiding inside on one knee with a beautiful ring in his hand.

"It feels like the biggest blessing to feel so sure about something in this life," the couple tells PEOPLE.

After Adams-Gray popped the question, Madeira accepted immediately. "She's never smiled so big in her life," says Adams-Gray.

The ring is a one-of-a-kind delicate rose gold band that tapers towards a pear-shaped diamond accent on each side of a center blue topaz gemstone. Inside the band is a tiny amethyst gemstone — a treasure that the couple mined together in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

"We have been engaged for three years now, and we are so grateful to have had all of that time to enjoy this "in-between" phase of life," says the pair. "The next chapter will be the best one yet."

Now, the couple say they are finally ready to walk down the aisle and have officially started planning a fall wedding in their shared hometown of Toronto, where they first met during an NBA All Star weekend in 2016.

While the couple each has different ideas on the size of their wedding, they know they will be surrounded by lots of friends and family members.

"I've always wanted a big wedding and Kiana has always wanted a small wedding, so we have met somewhere in the middle," says Adams-Gray.

"What's most important to us is having our closest family and friends there and we both have pretty big families," they agree.

"We considered having a destination wedding, but having it back home in Toronto where it all started feels best to us. Our families are a blend of Caribbean, Portuguese and Canadian so there needs to be fire food, bumpin' tunes and an abundance of drinks!"