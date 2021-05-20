Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Love, Victor returns for its second season on June 11 on Hulu

Love, Victor: Season 2 Trailer Teases What's Next for Victor Salazar After He Comes Out as Gay

After Victor Salazar came out as gay in Love, Victor's season 1 finale, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story.

In season 2's official trailer, released by Hulu on Thursday, Victor (Michael Cimino) speaks with Benji Campbell (George Sear) about what they will tell everyone regarding their relationship.

"I want to tell people. I'm ready," Victor says. "No more hiding who I am."

Though Victor and Benji walk confidently through the halls of Creekwood High while holding hands, the trailer hints at some of the challenges of the coming out process. As Victor reveals that his own mother, Isabel (Ana Ortiz), can "barely look" at him, the next scene shows Isabel being startled after she catches Victor and Benji sharing a kiss.

Love, Victor Credit: Hulu

Victor then questions what "the perfect level of gay" is that he can meet in order to "keep everyone happy" around him. He adds, "I'm too gay to be in the locker rooms, but I'm not gay enough for Benji and his friends."

Victor's father, Armando (James Martinez), admits to Isabel that their eldest son's sexuality is "a lot for me to wrap my head around." When Isabel asks whether he believes he will ever accept it, Armando says: "He's my son and it's who he is. I have to."

According to a synopsis from Hulu, Love, Victor's second season will follow newly-out Victor over the course of his junior year at Creekwood High. "Being out brings with it new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a heartbroken ex-girlfriend in Mia, and the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete — all while navigating the excitement of his relationship with Benji," the description reads.

Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez are also among the cast members.

Love, Victor Credit: Hulu

Love, Victor Credit: Hulu

Love, Victor — which premiered on Hulu in 2020 after originally being slated to drop on Disney+ — is inspired by the 2018 film Love, Simon. Starring Nick Robinson in the titular role, the film followed closeted high school teen Simon as he struggles with coming out. Simon ends up forming a romantic bond online with an anonymous classmate, who also happens to be closeted.